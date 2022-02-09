Sections

travel restrictions

More Than Half The World Is On The CDC 'Do Not Travel' List & These Are The Safest Spots Left

These "low-risk" countries are absolutely stunning!

Global Editorial Fellow
Benjawan Sittidech | Dreamstime, Sofiaworld | Dreamstime

It's not easy to take an international trip during a global pandemic, but there are still a few countries where you can almost get away from all the COVID-19 talk.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently expanded its list of countries that you shouldn't visit, and more than half of the world's nations are not on it.

But that doesn't mean you're stuck at home. The CDC also lists seven countries as "low risk" for COVID-19, meaning you can visit them in relative safety.

Here are the last few places on the globe where you might just be able to enjoy a vacation without worrying too much about the virus.

Benin

Benin is a small country located in West Africa near the Niger River. Benin was granted independence from French rule in 1960, making it one of the first countries in Africa to become a democracy.

If you're looking for a French-speaking country for your escape, Benin is one to consider.


Timor-Leste

Timor-Leste is one half of an island in between Australia and Indonesia. The former Portuguese colony is best known for its picturesque scenery and the vibrant coral reefs surrounding the shores.


Indonesia

Going a little north from our last location, Indonesia is located off the southern coast of Asia, near the Philippines. One of the most popular destinations in Indonesia is Bali, a stunning island off the main land mass of the country. Resorts, trails, volcanos and scuba diving are just a few of the activities you can enjoy there.


Sierra Leone

Home to the world-famous Cotton Tree — a symbol of freedom from slavery — Sierra Leone is known to tourists for its beaches, islands and many chimpanzees!


China

The third-largest country in the world by area behind Canada and the United States, China is home to history, soaring mountains and the Great Wall that can be seen from outer space.

There's definitely no shortage of things to do in the country. It was also home to the 2008 Summer and 2022 Winter Olympic Games!


Taiwan

A mixture of Chinese, Japanese and Korean culture, Taiwan is a small self-governing island off the coast of China. There are plenty of tensions between Taiwan and mainland China, so you might not want to put the two of them together on your trip itinerary.

Taiwan is best known for Taipei, its capital city with the most unbelievable skyline. Tourists can look forward to street food, scenic parks and our favourite Taiwanese invention, bubble tea.


Hong Kong

The final safe place on the CDC's list also has had a rocky relationship with mainland China. Hong Kong is located on the southern coast of China and sits on the South China Sea.

The island is home to plenty of natural and human-made attractions that offer something for every kind of tourist. Take in the lush mountains from a lookout deck, spend a day at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort or pay a visit to Tian Tan Buddha, similar to Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

