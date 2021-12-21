Feds Warn That Canadians Who Decide To Travel Could Be 'Forced To Remain Outside Of Canada'
Officials say travellers "need to recognize travel plans may be severely disrupted."
The federal government is doubling-down on its travel advice for Canadians ahead of the holidays, warning that restrictions could result in travel plans being “severely disrupted.”
On December 17, the feds announced that Canada’s international travel advisory would be shifting to Level 3 — which means that Canadians should "avoid non-essential travel."
The advisory is guidance, rather than a set rule, which means Canadians are still permitted to take discretionary trips abroad if they want to.
In addition to this, officials reinstated pre-arrival PCR testing for all incoming travellers, regardless of their vaccination status or the length of their trip.
We advise Canadians to cancel or postpone non-essential travel outside of Canada. #NowIsNotTheTime to travel: \nhttp://ow.ly/YJat50Hfti9\u00a0pic.twitter.com/YKijT6I1pW— Transport Canada (@Transport Canada) 1640034056
In a statement announcing these stricter measures, the government warned that those who do decide to travel should “expect delays, which are likely to become worse during the holiday period.”
They also said that travel restrictions continue to change quickly and with little notice in some cases, which means Canadians could face unexpected lockdowns or quarantine periods overseas.
“Should Canadians choose to travel outside Canada, they need to recognize travel plans may be severely disrupted and they may be forced to remain outside of Canada longer than expected,” read the notice.
It added that, “Canadians should not depend on the Government of Canada for assistance related to changes to travel plans.”
#NowIsNotTheTime to travel for non-essential purposes. Do your part by following public health guidelines. \n\nFor more information: http://ow.ly/WxC150HfwnZ\u00a0pic.twitter.com/xawtTGfZx9— Canada Border Services Agency (@Canada Border Services Agency) 1640019629
A few days earlier, federal officials described the COVID-19 situation elsewhere as “both risky and unstable" and told those thinking of travelling that it should be a “a serious alarm bell.”
The comments and updated travel restrictions come amid growing concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Canada.
The Government of Canada is urging all eligible people, particularly those hoping to travel domestically or internationally, to get a booster dose as soon as they can.
