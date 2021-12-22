Trending Tags

Travellers Can Register In Advance For COVID-19 Tests To Reduce Their Wait Time At Airports

If you do decide to travel, this tip could save you from waiting for hours.

1000words | Dreamstime, Carolannefreeling | Dreamstime

Canadians who decide to travel via plane over the holidays can save time at the airport by registering in advance for COVID-19 testing, the federal government has confirmed.

In a notice on December 21, the Public Health Agency of Canada reminded all travellers that they must expect to be tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival in the country.

This includes those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as those who have received booster doses, too.

While travellers have been warned that wait times at airports are longer than usual due to enhanced measures and increased testing, there is a simple way to help reduce delays.

PHAC says those who do decide to fly can register in advance for on-arrival COVID-19 tests, by following this link to find the test provider at your airport.

All you have to do is share a couple of details by signing up with the same email address as your ArriveCAN account.

The agency notes that there are different entry, testing and quarantine requirements depending on an individual’s COVID-19 vaccination status.

Last week, the federal government updated its global travel advisory to alert Level 3. This means Canadians should "avoid non-essential travel” as their "safety and security could be at risk."

However, the advisory is only guidance and individuals are still permitted to travel overseas at their own risk.

While some people may still decide to travel, the feds have warned that there may be consequences like being “forced to remain outside of Canada.”

Travellers have also been cautioned that trips could be “severely delayed” due to unexpected changes to travel measures, both in Canada and abroad.

Anybody taking a vacation or leaving home for the holidays has been urged to get a booster dose to help protect against the Omicron variant and closely monitor themselves for any symptoms.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

