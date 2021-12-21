Canada's Definition Of 'Fully Vaccinated' Hasn't Changed Yet But PHAC Says It Could
Canadians may have to have three COVID-19 doses to be considered fully vaccinated in the future.👇
The Public Health Agency of Canada says that its definition of who is "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19 has not changed to include a booster dose yet, but this may be updated in the future.
In a statement shared with Narcity on December 20, a spokesperson for PHAC confirmed that, “At this time, Canada’s definition of a fully vaccinated person has not changed.”
This means those who’ve received the full course of a vaccine or a combination of vaccines accepted by the Government of Canada, or approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use, are considered to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
As #Omicron activity has expanded, it\u2019s increasingly clear we need to boost protection from #COVID19Vaccines. Evidence shows both Pfizer and Moderna mRNA booster doses are effective. #ChooseToVaccinate is the only choice you need.— Dr. Theresa Tam (@Dr. Theresa Tam) 1640034956
However, the federal agency confirmed that this could change, depending on how the COVID-19 situation evolves in Canada.
“As the epidemiological context of COVID-19 continues to evolve, the Government of Canada will continue to monitor the efficacy and effectiveness of vaccines being used in Canada,” the statement said.
It added that the government “may provide further recommendations on the definition of a fully vaccinated person, if required.”
The message comes as public health officials continue to urge eligible Canadians to get an additional vaccine to boost protection against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
We\u2019re not out of the woods yet. But we\u2019ve got your back, and we can get through this. We\u2019ve secured enough boosters for adults across Canada, we\u2019ve got enough vaccines for kids over 5 to get their first shot, and we\u2019re sending more rapid tests to the provinces and territories.— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1640039923
On December 21, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadians that the country has secured enough booster doses for every adult to get vaccinated again, despite reports of vaccine appointments being filled within minutes in some areas.
In early-December, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization updated its guidance on the use of COVID-19 booster doses to include everyone over the age of 18 years old.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.