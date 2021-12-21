Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
covid-19 vaccine

Canada's Definition Of 'Fully Vaccinated' Hasn't Changed Yet But PHAC Says It Could

Canadians may have to have three COVID-19 doses to be considered fully vaccinated in the future.👇

Canada's Definition Of 'Fully Vaccinated' Hasn't Changed Yet But PHAC Says It Could
@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

The Public Health Agency of Canada says that its definition of who is "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19 has not changed to include a booster dose yet, but this may be updated in the future.

In a statement shared with Narcity on December 20, a spokesperson for PHAC confirmed that, “At this time, Canada’s definition of a fully vaccinated person has not changed.”

This means those who’ve received the full course of a vaccine or a combination of vaccines accepted by the Government of Canada, or approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use, are considered to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, the federal agency confirmed that this could change, depending on how the COVID-19 situation evolves in Canada.

“As the epidemiological context of COVID-19 continues to evolve, the Government of Canada will continue to monitor the efficacy and effectiveness of vaccines being used in Canada,” the statement said.

It added that the government “may provide further recommendations on the definition of a fully vaccinated person, if required.”

The message comes as public health officials continue to urge eligible Canadians to get an additional vaccine to boost protection against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

On December 21, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadians that the country has secured enough booster doses for every adult to get vaccinated again, despite reports of vaccine appointments being filled within minutes in some areas.

In early-December, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization updated its guidance on the use of COVID-19 booster doses to include everyone over the age of 18 years old.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles

Justin Trudeau Says Enough Booster Doses Have Been Secured 'For Adults Across Canada'

An Ontario city ran out of appointments not even 15 minutes after bookings opened.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, @albertahealthservices | Instagram

Now that booster doses in Canada have been recommended for people over 18 years old and appointment bookings have opened up in more places, Justin Trudeau has revealed where the country is at in terms of the availability of vaccines for adults.

The prime minister tweeted about vaccine supply on December 20 and reassured Canadians that "we can get through this."

Keep Reading Show less

An Ontario City Is Already Completely Booked Up For Booster Dose Appointments

Other regions also have limited appointments.

Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

As of Monday morning, all Ontarians 18 years and older could start scheduling their booster dose appointments, and one Ontario city says it's already fully booked up.

Just 14 minutes after 8 a.m., when bookings were open for business, Ottawa Public Health announced that third dose appointments at city clinics had already been filled.

Keep Reading Show less

Moderna Reveals How Effective Its Booster Dose Is Against Omicron & Phew, It's Good News

The company is also working on an Omicron-specific vaccine.

@moderna_tx | Instagram, Fang Zheng | Dreamstime

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron has put a damper on many holiday season plans, but Moderna has confirmed that its booster shot does show promise in amping up protection.

In a news release published on December 20, Moderna stated that the authorized booster shot increased antibody levels against the Omicron variant compared to the first and second doses.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Booster Doses Are Available For Everyone 18+ Today & Here's Where To Sign Up

Appointments opened up at 8:00 a.m.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Starting this Monday morning, everyone 18 years old and older across Ontario can book their booster dose appointments in the province.

As part of the many announcements the Ford government made last week, Ontario expanded on who will be eligible to book their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, starting December 20 at 8:00 a.m. The province decided to open up its eligibility to more Ontarians across the province in response to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, and the rising case count.

Keep Reading Show less