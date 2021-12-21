Justin Trudeau Says Enough Booster Doses Have Been Secured 'For Adults Across Canada'
An Ontario city ran out of appointments not even 15 minutes after bookings opened.
Now that booster doses in Canada have been recommended for people over 18 years old and appointment bookings have opened up in more places, Justin Trudeau has revealed where the country is at in terms of the availability of vaccines for adults.
The prime minister tweeted about vaccine supply on December 20 and reassured Canadians that "we can get through this."
"We're not out of the woods yet," he said. "But we've got your back."
That includes having enough supply of doses for adults along with doses for kids and teenagers.
"We've secured enough boosters for adults across Canada," Trudeau said.
The same day that Trudeau tweeted about vaccines, Ontario expanded eligibility for booster doses to everyone over the age of 18 but not everyone could get appointments.
Less than 15 minutes after bookings opened in the province, Ottawa Public Health tweeted that all third dose appointments had been filled at city clinics.
The health unit said that it would try to add more availability.
Also, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said it wouldn't accept walk-in appointments for people between 18 and 49 years old because there is an "overwhelming demand" for boosters.
The office of Ontario's minister of health said more than 125,000 booster dose appointments were scheduled through the provincial booking system within the first two hours of it being open.
Trudeau tweeted that the federal government has secured enough vaccine doses for kids five years of age and older to get their first doses.
He also said that more rapid tests are being sent to provinces and territories.
