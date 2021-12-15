Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
covid-19 vaccine

Ontario's COVID-19 Booster Doses Will Be Available To People 18+ Even Sooner Now

You can book your third dose next week!

Ontario's COVID-19 Booster Doses Will Be Available To People 18+ Even Sooner Now
Premier of Ontario | YouTube

The province's adult population will be eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose next week.

According to the Ontario government, individuals aged 18 and over will officially be able to schedule their third dose appointments starting on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Residents can book their appointment through various locations, including Ontario's booking portal, the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, as well as through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics.

"Additionally, pharmacies and other channels may provide boosters for 18+ at the three month interval starting Friday,
December 17, 2021 for walk-ins," a news release issued by the government reads.

It's worth noting that booster appointments can now be booked three months (or 84 days) after the individual has received their second dose of a vaccine.

Meanwhile, individuals aged 50 and over who've already booked their appointment for six months after their second dose can call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre or go through Ontario's booking portal to make an earlier appointment as of Monday.

"As we continue to learn more about the Omicron variant, we need all hands on deck to help limit transmission and protect our hospital capacity," Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health, said in a statement.

"A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine offers additional protection against the Omicron variant, and I urge everyone to get their booster dose as soon as you can. If you haven't received your first or second dose of the vaccine, now is the time," she added.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles

Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests May Be Coming To A LCBO Near You Pretty Soon

Some malls, libraries and subway stations will have them, too.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Are you one of the many people who find themselves hitting up the LCBO every Friday night? Well, good news! You'll soon be able to pick up a free COVID-19 rapid test alongside your weekend booze supply.

According to the Ontario government, the initiative is part of a new enhanced testing strategy that aims to provide up to 2 million rapid tests free of charge at pop-up sites across the province.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Is Extending Its Mask Mandate & Other COVID-19 Bylaws Until April

The extension follows increased concern about the Omicron variant.

Natasha Herbert | Dreamstime, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Toronto City Council approved the extension of COVID-19 bylaws on Wednesday, and it looks like residents won't be going maskless in public indoor spaces until at least April 2022.

An extension for Toronto's mandatory mask bylaw and the COVID-19 amendments to Chapter 354, Apartment Buildings, were recommended by Dr. Na-Koshie Lamptey, Toronto's acting medical officer of health, due to current COVID-19 trends.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Is Telling People To 'Rethink' Their Holiday Plans & Here's The Official Advice

Here's who you should hang out with.

Province of British Columbia | flickr

B.C. officials have told people to rethink their plans for the holidays given the ongoing spread of the Omicron variant.

Earlier this month, Dr. Bonnie Henry made said that people living in B.C. should expect and plan for the worst regarding holiday gatherings.

Keep Reading Show less

The WHO Says We Underestimate Omicron 'At Our Peril' & The COVID Variant Is Spreading Fast

Even if Omicron is less severe, the WHO says it can still overwhelm hospitals.

World Health Organization

Early evidence suggests the Omicron coronavirus variant might cause less severe illness, but that doesn't mean the world should let its guard down.

The head of the World Health Organization issued a clear warning to countries around the world on Tuesday, saying that variant is likely spreading faster than experts know and that it could cause major problems if it's not taken seriously.

Keep Reading Show less