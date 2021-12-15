Ontario's COVID-19 Booster Doses Will Be Available To People 18+ Even Sooner Now
You can book your third dose next week!
The province's adult population will be eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose next week.
According to the Ontario government, individuals aged 18 and over will officially be able to schedule their third dose appointments starting on Monday, December 20, 2021.
Residents can book their appointment through various locations, including Ontario's booking portal, the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, as well as through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics.
"Additionally, pharmacies and other channels may provide boosters for 18+ at the three month interval starting Friday,
December 17, 2021 for walk-ins," a news release issued by the government reads.
It's worth noting that booster appointments can now be booked three months (or 84 days) after the individual has received their second dose of a vaccine.
Meanwhile, individuals aged 50 and over who've already booked their appointment for six months after their second dose can call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre or go through Ontario's booking portal to make an earlier appointment as of Monday.
"As we continue to learn more about the Omicron variant, we need all hands on deck to help limit transmission and protect our hospital capacity," Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health, said in a statement.
"A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine offers additional protection against the Omicron variant, and I urge everyone to get their booster dose as soon as you can. If you haven't received your first or second dose of the vaccine, now is the time," she added.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.