Ontario Is Rolling Out Booster Doses For Kids Over 5 & Here's What You Need To Know
Before school starts up again.
On Wednesday, the Ontario government announced its decision to expand the eligibility of those who can receive the first doses of the COVID-19 booster to children ages five to 11.
The expansion, which comes into effect on Thursday, September 1 at 8:00 a.m., hopes to provide an "extra layer of protection" to those who need it ahead of the new school year.
Starting Thursday, parents and caregivers of children aged five to 11 can book an appointment for a pediatric COVID-19 booster dose through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.
Individuals can also book appointments directly through public health units, Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating health care providers and participating pharmacies.
Children should receive their first booster dose at a recommended interval of at least six months after their most recent dose.
Parents or guardians with questions are asked to contact their health care provider, the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre or the SickKids COVID-19 Vaccine Consult Service for further information.
"Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters is still the best tool to keep people healthy and out of hospitals, and to ensure Ontario's economy stays open," said Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones.
"Expanding access to boosters for ages five to 11 will give parents more opportunities to protect themselves, their families and their communities this fall as kids go back to school and as people are spending more time indoors," she added.
For more information about treatment options, the government recommends contacting your primary care provider, visiting a clinical assessment centre, or calling Health Connect Ontario at 811 or 1-866-797-0007.