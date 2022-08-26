Here's What Vaccine & Mask Requirements Are At 11 Canadian Universities & Colleges
Some post-secondary schools in Canada are still requiring students to be vaccinated and wear masks.
Some Canadian universities and colleges have different COVID-19 vaccine and mask requirements that you should know about if you're heading to campus soon.
With the start of the academic year approaching, post-secondary schools in Canada are releasing information about what campus will be like during the fall term and the 2022-23 school year.
That includes the University of Toronto, Western University, University of B.C., Seneca College, Dalhousie University and more.
Some schools will require students to be vaccinated and wear masks on campus this year.
However, other post-secondary institutions only have mask mandates in place and some have no requirements at all.
Here are the different vaccine and mask requirements for students, faculty and staff at some of Canada's universities and colleges across Canada.
University of Toronto
The University of Toronto has reinstated its vaccination requirement for students and employees living in university residences.
Students who live in residences during the fall semester will be required to have a primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine and at least one booster dose before they move in.
The school has paused its mandatory mask requirement but wearing masks indoors when physical distancing isn't possible is "strongly encouraged."
Dalhousie University
At Dalhousie University during the fall term, masks will be required in all indoor classrooms and instructional spaces. Face coverings are "strongly recommended" elsewhere including in libraries, common learning areas and gathering spaces.
There will not be a vaccine mandate at the school.
Humber College
Humber College's vaccination policy has been lifted which means students won't have to prove that they're vaccinated against COVID-19 to go to campus.
Also, there won't be any active screening at the entry points of the campus.
Western University
Western University is implementing vaccine and masking requirements for the 2022-23 school year.
All students, faculty, staff and some campus visitors must be vaccinated and have one booster shot of any combination of COVID-19 vaccines approved by Health Canada.
Proof of vaccination has to be submitted to the university by October 1, 2022.
Students living in residence will need to get a booster dose before moving in. But the school will offer a two-week grace period.
Also, students and staff must wear masks in all classrooms and seminar rooms.
University of Alberta
At the University of Alberta, students are encouraged to wear high-quality masks while on campus and indoors.
Also, people are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses.
Vaccination and masks aren't required at the university though.
Seneca College
Seneca will maintain its vaccination policy through the fall so all students, employees and visitors on campus must be fully vaccinated, as defined by the government.
Masks will continue to be required in all instructional spaces. Teachers and students who are presenting can remove their masks while speaking if they're physically distanced.
Masks will also be required in enclosed spaces like meeting or consultation rooms when physical distancing is not possible.
Wearing face coverings in other areas such as corridors, libraries, computing commons, cafeterias and other open areas will be a personal choice.
University of Calgary
The University of Calgary isn't mandating vaccination or masks but "vaccinations and masks are strongly encouraged for all students, faculty, staff, and visitors on campus this fall."
Masks could be required in some places including clinical settings that are required to follow Alberta Health Services' mask requirements.
McMaster University
McMaster's vaccination policy is paused for the fall term but students are being encouraged to stay up to date with their vaccinations and upload their proof of vaccination.
Also, the university's mask mandate is paused.
"We may need to quickly re-instate a mask requirement and a vaccine policy. Resumption of the vaccine mandate would mean that access to campus is limited to those whose vaccinations are up to date," McMaster said.
University of BC
For the 2022-23 school year, UBC won't require students, faculty and staff to wear masks.
However, some people who take part in academic activities in health settings on campus or outside the university could be required to wear a mask.
McGill University
At McGill, masks are not mandatory at most of the university's locations but students are encouraged to wear them.
University of Manitoba
The existing masking mandate at the University of Manitoba will continue in September. KN95 masks are "highly recommended" by the school but three-ply medical masks are also acceptable.
During the fall term, instructors can choose to remove their masks when teaching if there is a two-metre distance from students.
Staff can also remove their masks when sitting at a workspace when there is a physical barrier to other workers or a two-metre separation from others.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.