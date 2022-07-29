U Of T Will Have COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements To Live On Campus & You'll Need A Booster
The university recently brought back the policy. 👀
University of Toronto students and faculty looking to live on campus this fall will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and have at least one booster dose.
U of T released a press release on July 28 confirming that students will be returning for in-person classes at all three campuses this fall, but if you're looking to live in residence, your vaccine records will need to be up to snuff.
The university brought back the vaccine requirement, and while classes are set to return, the university did note that they are keeping an eye out on rising COVID-19 cases.
"The University of Toronto continues to monitor Toronto, Peel, and provincial public health guidance as we experience a new wave of COVID-19 infections," reads the press release.
They also noted that Ontario recently expanded eligibility for second booster doses to those 18 years old and up, and highlighted the benefits of having a second booster dose on campus.
"Staying up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccinations offers the best protection against severe illness. It will also reduce isolation requirements and disruptions to your on-campus activities in the event that you are exposed to COVID-19 or test positive."
The university is "strongly" encouraging all students to stay "up-to-date on vaccinations" and submit their vaccination records to UCheck.
When it comes to masking requirements, students and faculty can leave their masks at home, but U of T would prefer you keep them on hand and wear them "in high-density indoor spaces when physical distancing is not possible."
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.