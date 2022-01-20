University Of Toronto Is Waiting Until Next Month To Gradually Return To In-Person Classes
The university will increase in-person learning and activities on February 7.
The University of Toronto is preparing to return to in-person learning, and some students will be back on campus in a few weeks.
The university announced in a press release on January 19 that it will be increasing in-person learning and activities starting February 7.
U of T switched to “a predominantly remote model" in December in response to the Omicron variant and rising COVID-19 cases in the province.
The school credits its return to more in-person learning to students expressing “how important physical presence on campus is to them – both for their academic work and for their mental wellbeing.”
“U of T currently hosts thousands of students in our residences, many of whom have travelled far from home to learn and interact with their professors, classmates and friends. For these reasons, in the coming weeks, we will return to more in-person activities on all three U of T campuses,” reads the press release.
On February 7, U of T employees will be expected to be ready to return to work on campus. However, the exact plans for increasing in-person learning and activities “will vary depending on local factors.”
According to the press release, U of T will be following the latest health guidelines and will continue to update its 12 measures to ensure a safe environment for staff and students on campus.
Some of these measures include mandatory masks in indoor spaces, rapid screening kits, requiring proof of vaccination and more.