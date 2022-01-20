Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
university of toronto

University Of Toronto Is Waiting Until Next Month To Gradually Return To In-Person Classes

The university will increase in-person learning and activities on February 7.

Toronto Staff Writer
University Of Toronto Is Waiting Until Next Month To Gradually Return To In-Person Classes
Spiroview Inc.| Dreamstime

The University of Toronto is preparing to return to in-person learning, and some students will be back on campus in a few weeks.

The university announced in a press release on January 19 that it will be increasing in-person learning and activities starting February 7.

U of T switched to “a predominantly remote model" in December in response to the Omicron variant and rising COVID-19 cases in the province.

The school credits its return to more in-person learning to students expressing “how important physical presence on campus is to them – both for their academic work and for their mental wellbeing.”

“U of T currently hosts thousands of students in our residences, many of whom have travelled far from home to learn and interact with their professors, classmates and friends. For these reasons, in the coming weeks, we will return to more in-person activities on all three U of T campuses,” reads the press release.

On February 7, U of T employees will be expected to be ready to return to work on campus. However, the exact plans for increasing in-person learning and activities “will vary depending on local factors.”

According to the press release, U of T will be following the latest health guidelines and will continue to update its 12 measures to ensure a safe environment for staff and students on campus.

Some of these measures include mandatory masks in indoor spaces, rapid screening kits, requiring proof of vaccination and more.

From Your Site Articles
omicron

England Will Drop Almost All COVID Restrictions & They Suspect Omicron Has 'Peaked'

"We will trust the judgement of the British people," the PM said.

@borisjohnsonuk | Instagram

England will lift almost all of its COVID-19 restrictions starting next week, with the goal of getting back to normal life as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that he's going to remove England's "Plan B" COVID-19 rules, which include measures like mask wearing, social distancing and showing proof of vaccination.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario reopening

Ontario TikTokers Made An 'Imagine' Parody For Lockdown & It's So Relatable (VIDEO)

"Imagine there's a lockdown.. It isn't hard to do."

Mikaelmmelo | TikTok

In season one of the COVID-19 pandemic, you may remember the "Imagine" video Gal Gadot and other celebrities made of them singing the popular John Lennon song –which elicited mixed reviews, to say the least.

Ontario TikTokers have decided to bring back the unfortunate trend which Gadot has since admitted was "in poor taste" in a spoofed version about Ontario lockdowns.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 usa

You Can Now Get Free At-Home Rapid COVID Tests In The US & Here's How To Order

Get up to four tests delivered right to your door!

Piyapong Thongcharoen | Dreamstime

Each household in the U.S. can now order COVID-19 rapid tests for free from the government, and all you have to do is visit a website.

The White House says it's handing out half a billion rapid tests as part of its COVID-19 strategy, and it hopes the tests will help tackle a surge in cases caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 vaccine

Toronto Is Opening Up Almost 25,000 Vaccine Appointments Today & Here Are The Details

You can even book an appointment for this weekend!

Elton Law | Dreamstime

If you're looking to book your COVID-19 vaccine appointment but haven't lucked out in finding a timeslot yet, Toronto just opened up thousands of bookings.

In a press release posted on January 19, the City of Toronto announced it has almost 25,000 appointments open and ready for booking at city-run clinics until February 19. This includes 3,874 appointments for this Sunday, January 23, and Monday, January 24.

Keep Reading Show less