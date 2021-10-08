Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
university of toronto

The University Of Toronto Has Just Ranked The Best In Canada For So Many Programs

The school ranked on top for nursing, business and more.

The University Of Toronto Has Just Ranked The Best In Canada For So Many Programs
Thevirex | Dreamstime

The University of Toronto has ranked the best in Canada across various programs after a hard-fought battle against some of the country's most prestigious post-secondary schools.

According to Maclean's 2022 University Ranking, U of T ranked or tied for first place in multiple programs including nursing, business, computer science, education and engineering.

When it comes to best business and education programs, it was a close battle, with both U of T and the University of British Columbia tying for first.

The University of Toronto also tied for first place with UBC and Alberta when it comes to nursing.

U of T is also tied with The University of Waterloo and UBC for best computer science program ranking.

However, when it comes to engineering, Toronto was the only school to come out on top.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

U Of T Is One Of The Most Searched For Universities In The World & It Even Beat Yale

U of T beat famous schools like Cornell, Duke, Yale and more.

Ferenz | Dreasmtime, Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

The University of Toronto can add yet another shining achievement to its name. According to a new study by Remitly, the University of Toronto is the seventh most searched for university in the world.

The study "took the top 2,000 ranked universities in the world according to the Center for World University Rankings for 2021-22, to see which are being searched for the most."

Keep Reading Show less

10 Canadian Universities Were Ranked As Having The Most Employable Graduates In The World

It doesn't hurt to have these schools on your resume! 🎓

@uoft | Instagram, @ualberta | Instagram

There are quite a lot of Canadian universities across the country but it seems that some stand above the rest when it comes to which set their students up best for jobs later on in life.

QS World University Rankings has put out its 2022 list of the universities that are producing the "most employable graduates" with the soft skills needed in modern workplaces and six schools in Ontario, two in Alberta and two in Quebec made the cut.

Keep Reading Show less

These Ontario Universities Have Some Of The Most Employable Graduates In The World

Looking for a job might be a bit easier if you went to these schools.

Maurizio De Mattei | Dreamstime, Entphotoneur | Dreamstime

A handful of Ontario universities are being praised for producing some of the most employable graduates in the world.

According to the QS World University Rankings, the province's best post-secondary schools to have on your CV are the University of Toronto, University of Waterloo, Western University and McMaster University.

Keep Reading Show less

Canadian Universities Are Offering Free Online Courses & You Can Try These 7 Right Now

There are classes on dinosaurs, gender and sexuality, business and black holes.

@uoft | Instagram, @universityofbc | Instagram

For anyone who wants to learn something new, many Canadian universities are offering free online courses so you can expand your knowledge without having to dish out cash.

Here are seven classes from post-secondary schools in Canada that you can enroll in. Happy studying!

Keep Reading Show less