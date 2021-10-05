EN - News
U Of T Is One Of The Most Searched For Universities In The World & It Even Beat Yale
U of T beat famous schools like Cornell, Duke, Yale and more.
The University of Toronto can add yet another shining achievement to its name. According to a new study by Remitly, the University of Toronto is the seventh most searched for university in the world.
The study "took the top 2,000 ranked universities in the world according to the Center for World University Rankings for 2021-22, to see which are being searched for the most."
Havard University took the number one spot, but U of T managed to beat out quite a few notable universities like Yale, Cornell, and Duke.
The top ten most searched universities in the world are:
- Havard University, USA
- University of California, Los Angeles, USA
- University of Oxford, UK
- Columbia University, USA
- Stanford University, USA
- University of Cambridge, UK*
- University of Toronto, CA
- Yale University, USA
- Cornell University, USA
- Duke University, USA
