8 Signs You Went To A University In Toronto In The Last Decade
"Sorry I'm late, the TTC was wild!"– said every student ever.
Spending some of your most formative years in Canada's largest city will definitely leave you with some fond memories.
Toronto university students may not have flashy homecoming parties or wild St. Patrick's day events, but they do have endless bars, surprisingly active wildlife and faulty public transportation.
Here are eight signs you went to a university in Toronto in the past decade.
You know someone who "claims" to have partied with Drake
Almost every university student in Toronto knows a friend who knows someone that partied with Drake and being loosely attached to an infamously rumoured Drake party in Toronto is a right of passage.
The Yonge-Dundas Square pic
You probably have a super touristy picture of yourself standing in Yonge-Dundas Square right after you moved downtown when you still thought it was the coolest spot in Toronto.
The Dance Cave
If you lived through four years of higher education in Toronto, chances are you've partied it up at The Dance Cave with a bunch of sticky strangers.
You pigged out at Smoke's Poutinerie after a wild night
Did you indulge in one too many shots at Sneaky Dee's? No worries, almost every Toronto university student has desperately sought out Smoke's Poutinerie for a late-night cure after a rowdy night on the town.
You lived in a jampacked house
House in the Annex neighbourhood of Toronto.
You probably had a few more roommates than you would have liked and lived in a jampacked house with at least one person you didn't know beforehand.
The Maddy
You may have spent one too many nights at the Madison Avenue Pub, more popularly known as "The Maddy," and even paid the live piano man a little something extra to play "Piano Man" by Billy Joel.
You have a weird raccoon story
Toronto's wildlife is no joke, and almost every university student in Toronto has a story to tell about their very own run-in with the city's unofficial mascot.
TTC troubles
Toronto has a ton of commuter students, which means relying on the TTC is a part of a lot of students' everyday lives. It likely made you late more than once, or you just used it as a super believable excuse for not being on time.
