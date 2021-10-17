Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News

8K People Gathered At A Queen's University Homecoming Party & Things Got Way Out Of Hand

A police officer was injured and the crowds reportedly became "volatile."👇

8K People Gathered At A Queen's University Homecoming Party & Things Got Out Of Hand
KingstonPolice | Twitter, KingstonPolice | Twitter

As many as 8,000 people took to the streets of Kingston on Saturday afternoon for an unsanctioned Queen's University homecoming party.

At around 2:30 p.m., Kingston Police said a "volatile crowd" had gathered outdoors on Aberdeen Street, where projectiles had been thrown towards officers, which resulted in one sustaining an injury.

Around an hour and a half later, police declared the area around Aberdeen and William streets an "aggravated nuisance party." This meant it exceeded Ontario's COVID-19 gathering limits and those involved were subject to fines of up to $10,000.

At one point, as many as 8,000 people were gathered near the campus of Queen's University, with many celebrating the first homecoming weekend in two years.

Fines of $2,000 were issued to people attending, hosting and partying on the street, as forty members of the Ontario Provincial Police emergency response team attended to break up crowds.

A day earlier, both Kingston Police and Queen's University officials urged students to keep their social gatherings small and avoid attending large, unsanctioned homecoming parties.

By 5:20 p.m., the aggravated nuisance party declaration had been lifted, although officers remained in the University District. Another was declared by police just before 11 p.m. in the area of University Avenue and Johnson Street.

Overnight, police said officers continued to deal with "intoxicated students that moved off the streets and into the area of Victoria Park."

In response, Queen's Principal and Vice-Chancellor Patrick Deane said he felt "extreme disappointment."

In a statement, he said "[...] the last twenty-four hours have seen our community seriously disrupted by the reckless behaviour of some of our students, as well as by other individuals who came here for the sole purpose of causing trouble."

He concluded by adding, "We know the last few years have been a struggle for young people, but such behaviour is dangerous, irresponsible, and ultimately inexcusable."

From Your Site Articles

Canadian Universities Are Offering Free Online Courses & You Can Try These 7 Right Now

There are classes on dinosaurs, gender and sexuality, business and black holes.

@uoft | Instagram, @universityofbc | Instagram

For anyone who wants to learn something new, many Canadian universities are offering free online courses so you can expand your knowledge without having to dish out cash.

Here are seven classes from post-secondary schools in Canada that you can enroll in. Happy studying!

Keep Reading Show less