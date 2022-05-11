Queen's University Accidentally Sent Welcome Letters To Some People & Is Sorry
The university said the error was "quickly noticed."
For all you high school seniors out there, refreshing your email inboxes every two minutes won't change much, so don't stress about your university applications just yet. However, if you got a message from Queen's University, it may be worth double-checking, as the school said it sent out a welcome email to some recipients by mistake.*
Queen's University told Narcity that on May 6, a welcome email intended for first-year undergraduate applicants who have received an offer of admission for the fall was sent to the wrong list.
The email was "distributed in error to a list of applicants, the majority of whom have not yet received an admission decision," the school said.
The university said that "the mistake was quickly noticed, and these applicants have been sent an email to advise them of the error and to apologize."
Queen's also said the applicants were told that they will receive a notification by May 20 about their application decision.
"We understand the confusion and distress this may have caused many applicants and their families, and we sincerely apologize for this error," the school said in its statement.
"We are reviewing the incident to ensure there are measures in place to prevent this from happening again," it concluded.
*This article has been updated.