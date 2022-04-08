Canada's Best University Towns Were Revealed & Many Of Them Are In Ontario
The province nabbed 8 spots in the top 20 list.
Ontario appears to have solidified itself as Canada's top province for university towns after nabbing many spots in a new top 20 list.
A new study by Preply evaluated 94 Canadian cities and towns on 18 key indicators to determine which has the best post-secondary environment.
Each area was assessed on various factors, including affordability, quality of life, economic opportunities for students, and crime rates.
The eight Ontario cities in the top 20 list were London, 3, Mississauga, 6, Brantford, 10, Hamilton, 14, Oshawa, 15, Timmins, 16, Sault Ste. Marie, 18 and Cambridge, 20.
London was the top-rated city in the province and top 3rd in the country, thanks to its easily accessible transit system, vibrant arts culture, and affordability. The average rent sits at $1,491.07, and the typical salary lands at $4,171.48 a month.
Mississauga was second in the province and sixth overall due to students' ability to attend various free activities, vibrant neighbourhoods, and easy access to Toronto.
"The city is a patchwork of 24 distinct neighbourhoods, many of which hold their own seasonal festivals," the study reads. "The Carassauga Festival of Culture celebrates all of Mississauga's multicultural diversity."
The last Ontario city to crack the top 10 in Canada is Brantford, taking 10th place. The city is a "mere twenty minutes away from the land of the Six Nations of the Grand River, home to members of all the Haudenosaunee nations."
You can also find the Woodland Cultural Centre, "where you can try traditional crafts of Native Ontario or study First Nations languages." The centre also offers performance art, as well as art exhibitions.
In conclusion, if you're struggling to pick a college or university and wondering what environment suits you best, this list could serve as a worthy asset.