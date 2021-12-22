Trending Tags

This Festival Near Toronto Has A Magical Glowing Crystal Path & It's A Colourful Dreamland

There's also skating and food trucks.

Plan a visit to Mississauga's Celebration Square, because they have a holiday light festival full of fun geometric shapes and interactive displays.

Light Up The Square is taking place until January 2, 2022, and it's free to visit this rainbow wonderland.

You'll feel as though you've jumped into a kaleidoscope at the Prismatica installation of moving prisms of colourful light you can wander through.

The Beacon Silo display allows you to reimagine the real silo structures we can see in southern Ontario.

While the Candycombs installation will have you jumping on light pads and feeling nostalgic for some Dance Dance Revolution competition.

Bring your skates, or prepare to rent them and enjoy the ice rink also present at Celebration Square. There are multiple food trucks to treat yourself, including the iconic Canadian dessert, Beavertails.

Light Up The Square

Price: Free

When: Now until January 2, 2022.

Address: 300 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: Engage with colourful pieces of artwork and take some stunning nighttime photos.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

