Justin Bieber Is Getting Courted By BeaverTails & They Even Slid Into His DMs

Move over Timbiebs, they want to make the "BieberTail" a reality.

@justinbieber | Instagram, @beavertails | Instagram

It seems that Justin Bieber is in demand after releasing Timbiebs because BeaverTails slid into his Instagram DMs to collaborate with him on a new treat and they're not giving up.

When Tim Hortons posted on Instagram about Timbiebs at the beginning of November, BeaverTails commented and said to the Canadian singer, "Check your DMs."

Then at the beginning of December, the Canadian pastry chain shared a screenshot of a tweet that Bieber posted in 2012 about cereal being really good on top of a photo of their Trix, Cookie Crisp and Lucky Charms BeaverTails.

"Should we bring back these pastries for the Biebs?" BeaverTails said in the post.

Taking cues from the punny name of the collab with Tim Hortons, they said that the treat would be called a "BieberTail."

Bieber and Tims teamed up to make three brand new Timbit flavours that were released across Canada on November 29. The new flavours are Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Waffle.

After the launch, the Canadian singer sent boxes of Timbiebs to Toronto Maple Leafs player Auston Matthews, who then shared the treats with his teammates. That led to players trying the new flavours and hilariously rating them.

The release of the new treats also had another Canadian celebrity trying to get in on the action with Tims.

Michael Bublé shared a video on Instagram about how Timbiebs are cute but there was a missed opportunity. He said that he wants Tims to slide into his DMs so they can create BubléBalls or BubléBits together!

