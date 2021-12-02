Trending Tags

The Toronto Maple Leafs Just Tried Timbiebs & The Video Is So Perfectly Canadian

MapleLeafs | Twitter

If the Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons "Timbiebs" collab wasn't Canadian enough for you, the Toronto Maple Leafs have officially entered the chat.

On Wednesday, December 1, Leafs player Auston Matthews received a whole box of the treats from the Canadian singer and generously shared them with his teammates.

"I could probably eat 50 of those," Matthews said, before passing them to goalie Jack Campbell to taste-test.

"It's absolutely delicious," Campbell added. "Ten out of ten. Good job, Biebs."

Of the three new flavours — Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Waffle — Michael Bunting had a clear favourite. "I'm a birthday cake kind of guy," he shared.

Given that Bieber always posts pics on his Insta cheering on the Leafs, he'll probably be thrilled that the team likes his Timbiebs.

Other super wholesome moments from the Tims X Bieber collab have emerged since the launch of the limited-edition food and merch on Monday, November 29.

A bunch of humans posed their animal friends Timbiebs merch, which was all kinds of adorable.

And fellow Canadian Michael Bublé took the opportunity to ask Timmies to slide into his DM's ASAP.

"Timbiebs. I get it, it's cute," he joked. "I feel like it's a bit of a missed opportun — I mean, no one thought about BubléBalls? Or BubléBits?"

"Congrats @JustinBieber on ur #Timbiebs," he captioned the post. "Hoping @TimHortons slides into my DM’s."

If you haven't tried the fun new Timbiebs as of yet, Narcity taste-tested them so you don't have to. Overall, they're pretty sweet but worth trying!

