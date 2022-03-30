Editions

The Toronto Maple Leafs Just Tried The Tim Hortons Next Gen Timbit & Gave Out Ratings (VIDEO)

"I've never had a Timbit."

Trending Staff Writer
The Toronto Maple Leafs are once again taste-testing some Timbits and they seem to really be into the new flavour.

On Wednesday, March 30, the official Twitter account for the team released a video showing players trying out Tim Hortons' limited edition treat, which is called the Next Gen Timbit.

The chocolate Timbit has blue and white sprinkles and was launched late in March as the Leafs hosted the Next Gen game which celebrates kids in the community and "unites fans of all ages through the team and the game of hockey."

"I've never had a Timbit," admitted Timothy Liljegren, who was born in Sweden, which prompted another player to ask, "Where have you been?"

"That's really good," Liljegren shared after taking a bite. "I give it like a nine out of ten."

"Good glaze, good consistency," said Justin Holl. "Sprinkles add something nice. I give it a seven... out of seven."

Mogan Rielly tried to withstand the allure of the treat.

"No thanks," he said when presented with the box. "Too much willpower."

Shortly after he can be seen eating one as Michael Bunting fed it to him.

"I'm not a chocolate guy," he shared. "It's like a seven."

Fair enough!

The treat is available until April 6 in select stores in Toronto, so if you want to give the Timbit a try, you'll have to hurry!

Back in December of 2021, the Leafs tried out Justin Bieber's Timbiebs and also seemed to enjoy the experience.

"I could probably eat 50 of those," said Auston Matthews.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

