I Tried Tim Hortons' New Maple Leafs Timbit & Yikes It Tastes As Bad As It Looks (PHOTOS)
Nothing but sprinkles and sadness.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
A new limited-edition Timbit has hit Tim Hortons and it tastes like nothing but sprinkles and sadness.
The new chocolate Timbit — called the Next Gen Timbit — sports white and blue sprinkles and are a celebration of Justin Bieber's latest collaboration with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The colours are meant to evoke the Biebs-inspired hockey jerseys, which have recently been announced.
On my early morning journey to try them out, I walked into my local Tims and saw that the Next Gen Timbits weren't being advertised at all. I even asked the server if they had the new Timbit and he initially said "no."
It wasn't until I specifically asked for the Maple Leafs Timbit that he realized what I was talking about.
They were just advertised as Chocolate Glazed Timbits in the display and, folks, they're not far off just that.
The Next Gen Timbit.Tristan Wheeler | Narcity
After bringing them home and tucking into the box, I realized that these were by no means something special.
If you were looking for some new flavours, you will be sorely disappointed. They taste identical to any other chocolate Timbit I've had before, but just with some extra colourful sprinkles on top — most of which fell off and are now covering my apartment.
Matter of fact, I actually tried these the other day without even realizing it! I ordered an assorted pack and just assumed the Next Gen Timbits mixed in were just regular chocolate ones that, for some reason, had sprinkles.
The Next Gen Timbit.Tristan Wheeler | Narcity
As a treat, they're just simply fine. I'm not a massive fan of chocolate Timbits in general, so the Next Gen Timbit didn't really do it for me.
It's ultimately a classic donut hole with a bit of extra hype around it, hype which, if you're not a Biebs or Maple Leafs fan, is unwarranted.
I can't imagine this product — which is available at select locations until April 5 — will get the same reaction as Justin's "Timbiebs," which were launched towards the end of 2021.
Those bad boys were so popular that Tim Hortons committed to making even more Bieber products in 2022 and people even sold empty Timbiebs boxes and other merch for hundreds of thousands of dollars online.
While these were ultimately pretty lackluster, I did enjoy Tim's new Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher. The coffee giant's recently-launched Timbit ice cream has also been a hit.
And, if you're less of a Tims person, Starbucks also has a few new spring items that are worth checking out.