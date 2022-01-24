Tim Hortons Is Launching A New Donut This Weekend & It's Got A Bit Of Everything (PHOTO)
The limited-edition treat was created in partnership with Special Olympics Canada. 🍩
This weekend your coffee and donut might be doing a bit more good than usual. Tim Hortons is launching a new donut in support of Canada’s Special Olympics and it will be around for a limited time only at participating locations.
The new treat — which has been called the "Choose To Include Donut" — is chocolate cake-flavoured with white fondant, sprinkles, and a whipped topping.
It’s basically got everything you could ask for from a $1.69 Timmies donut (plus tax), although prices do vary by region.
According to the Canadian coffee giant, the different flavours and colours are inspired by the Special Olympics' goal of inclusivity and diversity.
So, if you needed an incentive to go for a Tims run this weekend, it's worth knowing that 100% of the proceeds from this specific item will go to Special Olympics Canada.
The company says the money will help Special Olympics Canada athletes get back on the field after COVID-19 and "reach their full potential – in sport and in life."
If this mission, and donut, catch your fancy, it's available from Friday, January 28, until Sunday, January 30.
This isn’t the first special edition item that Tim Hortons has launched in the last little while. Notably, the restaurant chain and pop star Justin Bieber teamed up to bring us Timbiebs in November 2021.
The Timbiebs made massive waves across the country. In fact, they were so popular that crumbs were up for sale for thousands.
Who knows, maybe the Choose To Include donut will be as popular! And regardless, it’s nice to see money being raised for a national non-profit.