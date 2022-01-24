Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
tim hortons

Tim Hortons Is Launching A New Donut This Weekend & It's Got A Bit Of Everything (PHOTO)

The limited-edition treat was created in partnership with Special Olympics Canada. 🍩

Trending Staff Writer
Tim Hortons Is Launching A New Donut This Weekend & It's Got A Bit Of Everything (PHOTO)
@timhortonsus | Instagram

This weekend your coffee and donut might be doing a bit more good than usual. Tim Hortons is launching a new donut in support of Canada’s Special Olympics and it will be around for a limited time only at participating locations.

The new treat — which has been called the "Choose To Include Donut" — is chocolate cake-flavoured with white fondant, sprinkles, and a whipped topping.

It’s basically got everything you could ask for from a $1.69 Timmies donut (plus tax), although prices do vary by region.

According to the Canadian coffee giant, the different flavours and colours are inspired by the Special Olympics' goal of inclusivity and diversity.

So, if you needed an incentive to go for a Tims run this weekend, it's worth knowing that 100% of the proceeds from this specific item will go to Special Olympics Canada.

CNW Group/Tim Hortons

The company says the money will help Special Olympics Canada athletes get back on the field after COVID-19 and "reach their full potential – in sport and in life."

If this mission, and donut, catch your fancy, it's available from Friday, January 28, until Sunday, January 30.

This isn’t the first special edition item that Tim Hortons has launched in the last little while. Notably, the restaurant chain and pop star Justin Bieber teamed up to bring us Timbiebs in November 2021.

The Timbiebs made massive waves across the country. In fact, they were so popular that crumbs were up for sale for thousands.

Who knows, maybe the Choose To Include donut will be as popular! And regardless, it’s nice to see money being raised for a national non-profit.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

tim hortons

A Toronto Tim Hortons Was Apparently Missing A Trash Can & A Graveyard Of Cups Is Growing

A video shows all of the discarded cups.

Courtesy of Kate Tanos

Any Tim Hortons regular is probably familiar with the good old new cup and chuck routine. This is when you go through the drive-through and get rid of your old Timmies cup before replacing it with a new steaming Double-Double.

But what happens if the Tim Hortons trash can goes missing? The answer, apparently, is anarchy.

Keep Reading Show less
tim hortons

Canada's Top Drive-Thrus Were Revealed & No, Tim Hortons Isn't The Most Popular

Another coffee chain has topped the leaderboard! ☕

@starbuckscanada | Instagram, @timhortonsus | Instagram

If you've been picking up your fast food orders in your car instead of going in-store lately or for a while, a ranking of Canada's top drive-thrus has been released and you might be surprised to find that Tim Hortons actually isn't one of the most popular options.

A report by Confused.com, a U.K. comparison site, revealed what the most popular drive-thrus are across the country based on average monthly search volumes, search trends and population.

Keep Reading Show less
starbucks

These Are Vancouver's Most Popular Drive-Thru Spots & You Might Be Surprised By The Top Ones

Did your favourite one make the list?

Bignai | Dreamstime, Ashley Harris | Narcity

Vancouver's most popular drive-thru restaurants were just ranked, and the top ones might surprise you!

Every city had different drive-thrus that were their go-to spots for casual eats, and Vancouver's top one was pretty basic. If you've seen the lineups around the block — you probably already know, Starbucks is Vancouver's favourite!

Keep Reading Show less
tim hortons

This Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You & A Friend $2K Just To Drink Tim Hortons On Camera

Calling all double-double lovers!

@timhortonshhof | Instagram, Dennizn | Dreamstime

If you love Tim Hortons and constantly find yourself stopping in for a large regular or double-double, then this Toronto casting call is perfect for you. The best part? It pays up to $2,000.

An upcoming promotional campaign is offering Tim Hortons' drinkers a chance to make bank off their love for the iconic coffee brand. Groundglass Casting, located at 48 Cawthra Ave. in Toronto, is looking for authentic individuals, pairs, and families across the GTA to appear in a commercial.

Keep Reading Show less