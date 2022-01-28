Trending Tags

Tim Hortons' New Donut May Be My All-Time Fave & It Deserves More Than One Weekend (PHOTOS)

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

Like any Canadian, I'm no stranger to Tim Hortons. I've tried more donuts than I can count over the years, including the infamous Timbiebs Timbits, and the secret menu items, too.

So when Tim Hortons announced it would be releasing a new donut for the Special Olympics, I was all over it.

I walked down to my local Timmies at Bloor and Sherbourne to pick up the new Choose To Include treat, and while I was initially kind of salty that I had to wait outside in -21C before I could even get into the store, I'd do it again just to have another one.

So what is it like? The Choose To Include donut has got a chocolate cake ring, with white fondant, coloured sprinkles, and whipped topping.

The treat cost me $1.59 plus tax, and according to a recent press release, all of the proceeds are being donated directly to the Special Olympics mission. In fact, the design for the donut was inspired by "the themes of diversity and inclusion that are central to the Special Olympics mission."

I do like chocolate donuts, but the addition of all of the other things (whipped topping?!) made me a little leery.

When I finally got into the store, the donuts were displayed proudly at the top of the baked goods rack and honestly looked way better than I was expecting.

Narcity | Sarah Rohoman

After placing my order, they put my donut into a cute little box which prevented the whipped topping from getting smushed on the walk back to my apartment.

After brewing my coffee and taking a few pics for the 'gram, I was ready to get down to business.

Y'all, this donut is good. I'm a big fan of the original chocolate cake donut, and everything that was added on top just made it better. The glaze added a really nice sweetness and a bit of moisture to the bite, which is great since the donut itself can be a lil' dry.

Narcity | Sarah Rohoman

The sprinkles add a fun crunch, so they do serve a purpose other than just for aesthetics. As for the whipped cream, which is what I was feeling the iffiest about, it turned out to be my favourite bit. Yes, it got all over my face, but I found myself giggling like an idiot alone in my apartment, so that's always a plus.

I feel very safe in saying that the Choose To Include donut is my favourite menu item Tim Hortons has ever had, and it's a shame that it's only going to be around for a short period of time.

So if you want to give it a try, you only have until January 30 to taste it yourself!

