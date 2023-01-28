Tim Hortons Is Bringing Back A Special Donut In Canada & You Can Only Get It For A Few Days
It's a chocolate cake donut with quite a few toppings! 👀
Get ready because Tim Hortons is adding another donut to the menu but this one is only going to be available for a few days!
Tim Hortons announced that it will be continuing to support Special Olympics Canada with a limited-time fundraising donut campaign in Canada.
Named the Special Olympics Donut, this treat will be available for purchase at participating Tim Hortons locations across the country from February 3 to February 5.
The Special Olympics Donut is a chocolate cake ring donut covered in white fondant and then topped with coloured sprinkles and whipped cream.
According to Tims, the multi-coloured design of the donut was inspired by the Special Olympics' mission of diversity and inclusion.
Tim Hortons Special Olympics Donut.Tim Hortons | CNW Group
All of the proceeds from each Special Olympics Donut sold will be donated to Special Olympics Canada to help athletes have access to more opportunities so they can reach their full potential in sports and life.
This Tim Hortons donut was also available last year but it was called the Choose To Include Donut instead of the Special Olympics Donut.
In 2022, it was sold for $1.69 plus applicable taxes at locations across Canada.
Almost $600,000 was raised over three days with that donut which set a new record for a Tims fundraiser supporting Special Olympics Canada, according to Tim Hortons.
This limited-time treat joins the Tim Hortons donut menu that includes Apple Fritters, Boston Cream donuts, Chocolate Dip donuts and so many more.
A Ukrainian refugee in Canada posted a TikTok about which donuts from Tims are his favourite after he had tried a bunch and it turns out that the Chocolate Dip is number one!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.