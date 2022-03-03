Editions

Tim Hortons Is Relaunching Two Popular Donuts & They're Getting A Gooey Upgrade

If you order from Tim Hortons and get donuts often, you will probably notice that a few classics have gotten a very gooey upgrade recently.

There are two popular Tim Hortons donuts that are now jam-packed with even more filling, aka "what makes them so special," according to the Canadian coffee chain.

Tims wanted to refresh the recipes of both the classic Boston Cream donut and the Apple Fritter to give the treats a revamp.

Now, there are over 40% more soft and gooey apples in the Apple Fritter and over 33% more creamy filling in the Boston Cream donut.

The Canadian coffee chain said that these upgrades are the latest "quality improvements" and Tim Hortons menu expansions that have been made recently in addition to the introduction of freshly cracked eggs for breakfast sandwiches, new dark roast coffee, the availability of oat milk and more.

The Boston Cream donut and Apple Fritter were revealed to be the first and second most popular Tim Hortons donuts in Canada back in 2020 so it makes sense that the most beloved treats would get revamped.

As you notice changes to the two classic donuts, you might also notice a change in how much your order costs soon.

In February 2022, the CEO of Tim Hortons' parent company said that additional price increases are expected during this year because of the costs related to elevated inflation.

No information has been given about how much prices could go up by or which menu items could be impacted.

