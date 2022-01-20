Trending Tags

A Toronto Tim Hortons Was Apparently Missing A Trash Can & A Graveyard Of Cups Is Growing

A video shows all of the forgotten cups.

Toronto Staff Writer
Kate Tanos

Any Tim Hortons regular is probably familiar with the good old new cup and chuck routine. This is when every time you go through the drive-through, you get rid of your last Timmies cup before replacing it with a new steaming double-double.

But what happens if that ever so convenient trash can goes missing? The answer is anarchy.

A Toronto Tim Hortons allegedly got rid of its drive-through trash can sometime around September 2021. Since then, a graveyard of old coffee cups has been growing, and everyone can see where the bodies are buried.

Kate Tanos spotted the growing pile of discarded cups while going to the Tim Hortons drive-through on January 19 and took a video of the carnage.

Tanos says she noticed that the trash cans were missing "very recently" and shared her video to a local Toronto Facebook group captioning the post, "My local Tims took out the exterior garbage cans lol - been like this ever since! But the snow omage is even better."

In the video, dozens of coffee cups can be seen in the snow with one plastic bag full of cups and trash.

Tanos's local Tim Hortons is located in Scarborough at 720 Warden Avenue, and while Tim Hortons didn't confirm whether its outer trash cans were removed, they told Narcity that they would get in contact with the owner.

"We set high standards for all Tim Hortons restaurants to follow to ensure guests have a consistent experience no matter which location they visit. Those standards include maintaining a level of cleanliness inside and outside all restaurants that we can be proud of," said Tim Hortons.

"The image you shared is not acceptable and we've connected with the restaurant owner to ensure that all our standards are being met going forward."

