Tim Hortons Is Finally Getting Oat Milk Across Canada & 2 New Drinks Are Available

A Cinnamon Caramel Oat Latte? Yes, please!

Attention, all Tim Hortons lovers! The coffee giant now has oat milk available at all restaurants in Canada, and it looks all kinds of frothy and delicious.

On Monday, November 6, Timmies announced that customers can now order Chobani oat beverage as a plant-based alternative in their drinks, including in brewed tea and coffee.

And for a limited time, there are also two special drinks available at participating restaurants: a Cinnamon Caramel Oat Latte and a Cinnamon Caramel Oat Cold Brew, which both sound perfect for dunking your Timbits in.

The oat beverage is both lactose- and gluten-free and can actually froth up like traditional dairy, which is perfect for getting that foamy topping on hot drinks.

Back in 2020, Timmies introduced almond milk to their stores, so expanding on their dairy-free options makes sense!

If you've wanted to try out the Wayne Gretzky coffee trend on TikTok but don't drink dairy, this might be the perfect time to give it a go. Instead of ordering it with 9 creams, just ask for 9 oat milks!

And if you're looking for a little snack to go with your oat drink, the Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber collaboration for "Timbiebs" Timbits are still available for a limited time in Canada.

The Timbiebs and their accompanying merch have had a pretty wild journey since debuting in late November.

They've been taste-tested by the Toronto Maple Leafs, an artist created a portrait of Bieber's face from the treat, and boxes of empty Timbiebs are being sold at wildly marked-up prices, with "crumbs included."

In case you're feeling iffy about the Bieber balls, Narcity taste-tested them. Overall, they're pretty sweet but definitely worth trying!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

