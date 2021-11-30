Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
justin bieber

Timbiebs Merch Is A Hit With Our Four-Legged Friends & It's Pretty Darn Cute (PHOTOS)

Fanny packs on doggies are ridiculous in the best kind of way.

Timbiebs Merch Is A Hit With Our Four-Legged Friends & It's Pretty Darn Cute (PHOTOS)
@mr.stanleycockapoo, | Instagram, @datase7en | Instagram

The launch of Justin Bieber's "Timbiebs" collab with Tim Hortons dropped on Monday, November 29, and the Canadian singer took to Instagram to share some sweet pics that people had tagged him in.

As well as people enjoying the three new flavours of Timbits, Biebs shared some pics of doggies rocking the Tims X Justin merch, which includes a fanny pack, a toque, and a tote bag.

This handsome gentleman looks ready to take on the world with his Timbiebs toque and fanny pack. He's probably using the fanny pack to store treats for himself and Timbits for his human.

@justinbieber | Instagram

This sweet pup seems a little unsure about the whole situation but looks very cute nonetheless. At least their ears will be warm!

@justinbieber | Instagram

Honestly, this guy is more fashionable than a lot of people out there.

@justinbieber | Instagram

And this pretty lady looks like she wants to sample the Timbiebs herself, but that's probably safer for human consumption!

@justinbieber | Instagram

The merch, as well as the Timbiebs themselves, are all limited edition and available in the U.S. and Canada until December 28.

"Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine," Bieber said in a press release. "I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."

He also recently shared a video to his Instagram of Yonge and Dundas Square lit up with promo for the initiative. It certainly seems like he's thrilled with the collab!

If you haven't tried the new Timbiebs just yet, Narcity taste-tested them so you don't have to. Overall, they're pretty sweet but definitely worth trying! For sure a fun Canadian moment between two Canuck icons.

From Your Site Articles

Michael Bublé Wants Timmies To Slide Into His DMs For 'BubléBalls' (VIDEO)

He thinks it's a "missed opportunity!"

@michaelbuble | Instagram, @timhortons | Instagram

The "Timbiebs" collaboration between Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber is officially here, and another Canadian is apparently feeling a little salty about the snub.

On Monday, November 29, Michael Bublé posted a video on his Instagram having a mini-rant about the whole situation.

Keep Reading Show less

Timbiebs Have Just Arrived At Tim Hortons & I Tried Them So You Don't Have To (PHOTOS)

The "Bieber Balls" were pretty good!

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

After recently testing out the "Wayne Gretzky" coffee at Tim Hortons, I knew that Timbiebs were the next thing I needed to try.

On Monday, November 29, the Canadian coffee giant launched a limited edition line of Timbits with Justin Bieber, which they're calling Timbiebs (although over on TikTok people have been calling them "Bieber Balls," "Bieber Bits" and other creative names).

Keep Reading Show less

It's Hailey Bieber's Birthday & Justin Posted The Sweetest Message To His 'Squish' (PHOTOS)

"You are my forever."

@justinbieber | Instagram

Happy birthday, Hailey Bieber! The American model just got a shoutout from her hubby Justin Bieber on his Insta for her special day and it's so darn sweet.

On Monday, November 22, the Canadian singer posted a few photos of himself and Hailey looking loved up along with a heartfelt message.

Keep Reading Show less

TikTokers Are Already Renaming Justin Bieber's 'Timbiebs' & The Suggestions Are Hilarious

... BieberBalls? 🤣

@timhortons | Instagram, Tim Hortons | YouTube

BieberBalls, anyone? TikTok users are coming up with new names for Justin Bieber's "Timbiebs" at Tim Hortons and the suggestions are so bad, they're actually brilliant.

On November 10, the Canadian star announced that he had collaborated with Timmies to create three new flavours of Timbits.

Keep Reading Show less