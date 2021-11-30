Timbiebs Merch Is A Hit With Our Four-Legged Friends & It's Pretty Darn Cute (PHOTOS)
Fanny packs on doggies are ridiculous in the best kind of way.
The launch of Justin Bieber's "Timbiebs" collab with Tim Hortons dropped on Monday, November 29, and the Canadian singer took to Instagram to share some sweet pics that people had tagged him in.
As well as people enjoying the three new flavours of Timbits, Biebs shared some pics of doggies rocking the Tims X Justin merch, which includes a fanny pack, a toque, and a tote bag.
This handsome gentleman looks ready to take on the world with his Timbiebs toque and fanny pack. He's probably using the fanny pack to store treats for himself and Timbits for his human.
This sweet pup seems a little unsure about the whole situation but looks very cute nonetheless. At least their ears will be warm!
Honestly, this guy is more fashionable than a lot of people out there.
And this pretty lady looks like she wants to sample the Timbiebs herself, but that's probably safer for human consumption!
The merch, as well as the Timbiebs themselves, are all limited edition and available in the U.S. and Canada until December 28.
"Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine," Bieber said in a press release. "I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."
He also recently shared a video to his Instagram of Yonge and Dundas Square lit up with promo for the initiative. It certainly seems like he's thrilled with the collab!
If you haven't tried the new Timbiebs just yet, Narcity taste-tested them so you don't have to. Overall, they're pretty sweet but definitely worth trying! For sure a fun Canadian moment between two Canuck icons.