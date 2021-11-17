Trending Tags

justin bieber

Justin Bieber's 'Timbiebs' Merch Just Dropped & The Promo Pics Are So Bad They're Good

A fanny pack is involved. 😬

Justin Bieber's 'Timbiebs' Merch Just Dropped & The Promo Pics Are So Bad They're Good
@timhortons | Instagram, Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

New merch has just dropped for the Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons "Timbiebs" collaboration, and the pics are... interesting.

The iconic Canadian coffee chain shared some promo pics of Biebs flexing his questionable modelling skills on their Insta on Wednesday, November 17.

In the first photo, Bieber stares woodenly at the camera while holding his shirt back to show off his stylish Timbiebs fanny pack. In the second pic, he channels his inner Dwayne Johnson and attempts to smoulder as he displays a beanie.

The third photo is probably the best of the lot, as he looks down at his tote bag (while holding it in possibly the weirdest way possible).

The Tim Hortons x Justin Bieber merch will be available as of November 29 in both Canada and the U.S. It's also the day that the Timbiebs are launching, so you can pick up some Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Waffle Timbits along with your sweet new swag.

"Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine," Bieber said in a press release shared with Narcity. "I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."

He also filmed a TV commercial for the launch where he pondered new flavours for Timbiebs like apricot latte, which ultimately didn't make the cut.

Earlier in November, Bieber gave us a glimpse of his French skills as part of the marketing campaign for the initiative, and it went about as well as someone who went to school in Ontario can do.

That said, we can't wait to see what else this campaign will bring!

