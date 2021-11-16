Tim Hortons Is Changing The Flavour Of Some Coffees To Make The Taste 'Richer & Bolder'
They're offering a $2 any-size promotion on the new drinks, too! ☕️
Calling all Timmies fans! Tim Hortons has announced that it is changing up the flavours of its lattes, cappuccinos and Americanos, in order to make the taste "richer" and "bolder."
Sharing the news on Tuesday, November 16, the Canadian coffee giant revealed that the new espresso-based drinks would be "handcrafted with 100 per cent ethically sourced premium Arabica beans."
The company says the espresso in all of these beverages has been "reinvented," and now features a flavour that is richer, smoother and bolder.
There's good news for anybody feeling wary of the new flavours, too. Between November 16 and November 28, customers will be able to try the new espresso-based bevvies in any size for just $2. This includes lattes, cappuccinos and Americanos.
The new espresso launch is part of a wider plan to take Tim Hortons back to basics, which began earlier this year with the re-introduction of Dark Roast coffee.
It's not the only big announcement Timmies has made in the last week or so, either. It recently collaborated with Justin Bieber to create "Timbiebs," which will be available to buy as of November 29.
The holiday menu is also back already, with classic festive drinks making a comeback.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.