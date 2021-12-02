Trending Tags

Canadians Are Actually Selling Empty Timbiebs Boxes & Other Merch Online For Up To $950K

"Crumbs included."

The Justin Bieber "Timbiebs" collab with Tim Hortons is the gift that keeps on giving, but some people are taking a decidedly un-Canadian approach to the situation.

The singer paired up with the coffee giant to put out a limited-edition line of Timbits called Timbiebs. If you order a 10-pack, you can snag a custom cardboard box and there's also merch available for purchase in the form of a toque, fanny pack, and tote with the Timbiebs logo.

Resells of the limited-edition merch and Timbits have already cropped up online and some of the prices are wildly marked up, like this empty Timbiebs box selling for a whopping $950K on Facebook Marketplace.

To be fair, the original asking price was a cool $1 million, so maybe it's a bargain?

Given that the seller used laugh-crying face emojis, this listing might be a joke, but it's not the only one out there with a ridiculously hefty price tag!

This seller is listing two brand new Timbiebs boxes in mint condition, with "crumbs included."

"DO NOT CONTACT IF NOT INTERESTED. I KNOW WHAT IM SELLING," the seller wrote, so maybe this posting is legit.

Given that the Timbiebs fanny pack retails for about $30, $450 is a pretty steep markup. But hey, if you're a Belieber, this might be an investment piece!

Most of the listings are much more reasonable, with the fanny pack, toque and tote each selling for roughly between $50-80.

The Toronto Maple Leafs recently got in on the Timbiebs craze and Auston Matthews admitted he could probably eat 50 of the Timbiebs.

"It's absolutely delicious," said goalie Jack Campbell. "Ten out of ten. Good job, Biebs."

If you haven't tried the fun new Timbiebs as of yet, Narcity taste-tested them so you don't have to. Overall, they're pretty sweet but worth trying, particularly if you love all things Canadian!

