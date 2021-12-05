Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
justin bieber

This Artist Made A Justin Bieber Portrait Out Of Timbiebs & It's So Dang Canadian (PHOTO)

"I just hope the piece would crack him up."

This Artist Made A Justin Bieber Portrait Out Of Timbiebs & It's So Dang Canadian (PHOTO)
@keenandabreo | Instagram

The Timbiebs obsession is still in full effect across Canada, but one person took a decidedly different approach to the tasty treat.

Toronto-based artist Keenan D'Abreo recently debuted a portrait of Justin Bieber made out of Timbits in honour of the singer's partnership with Tim Hortons, and it's seriously impressive.

After clearing out all of the Timbits from one location, D'Abreo then cut the sweets up and glued them onto a canvas in the shape of the singer's face, while also munching on a few and drinking a Timmies beverage, of course.

"I heard about the Justin Bieber x Tim Hortons collaboration and saw the perfect opportunity to combine my pop art style with the product," D'Abreo said in an interview with Narcity. "I grew up drinking Tim Hortons coffee in Dubai and when I moved here I saw how much the brand was celebrated and how Canadian it was at heart, so that’s what inspired the idea."

Although he's never worked with Timbits as a medium before and admitted he didn't think it would be possible, he has created art with tea, coffee, wine and makeup and said he wanted to try something new.

"Before working on the Bieber piece, I did a much smaller test with some sample Timbits, just to see how they would stay/sit or stick to the canvas and how they aged," he shared. "The texture of the Timbits were super messy to work with, and they would crumble all over, but that just added to the fun of the whole experience."

He also said that the response to the piece has been overwhelming and that it's become one of his most shared posts on social media, for which he's super grateful.

Even the Tim Hortons official Instgram account was impressed, as they commented, "INCREDIBLE," on his post.

"If Justin ever sees the piece, I just hope he’d become a fan of the piece," D'Abreo said. "I know he supports a lot of local artists and is very artistically inclined, and it seems like he loves a good Timbit. I just hope the piece would crack him up."

Although he doesn't have plans to sell this particular piece of artwork at the moment, that may change in the future.

As for his favourite Timbieb? "Although they’re all brilliant, my favourite flavour has to be the Birthday Cake Waffle! It just really hits all the right spots and satisfied my sweet tooth," he explained.

The Timbiebs have been such a success in Canada that Tim Hortons recently had to restock the limited edition merch being sold as part of the collab.

And that's not all — some people have been reselling empty Timbiebs boxes, "crumbs included," for wild prices.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

From Your Site Articles

Michael Bublé Pretended To Be A Llama On TikTok & Literally What Is Going On (VIDEO)

He made a duet with a famous social media animal also named Michael. 😂

michaelbuble | TikTok

It seems like Michael Bublé is really getting into TikTok, and his latest duet is so random and a little bit ridiculous.

On Friday, December 3, the Canadian crooner posted a video on his social media ... pretending to be a llama.

Keep Reading Show less

Timbiebs Merch Is Being Restocked At Tim Hortons Because So Many Locations Sold Out

People have been reselling merch online and one box was listed for $950,000!

@timhortons | Instagram

People just can't get enough of Justin Bieber's Timbiebs apparently and Tim Hortons is restocking the merch because it sold out so fast at locations all over the country.

In a statement to Narcity on December 4, Tim Hortons' chief marketing officer Hope Bagozzi announced the restock and said that they knew it would be a challenge to keep up with the demand for not only the Timbits but the merch as well.

Keep Reading Show less

Canadians Are Actually Selling Empty Timbiebs Boxes & Other Merch Online For Up To $950K

"Crumbs included."

Facebook, Facebook

The Justin Bieber "Timbiebs" collab with Tim Hortons is the gift that keeps on giving, but some people are taking a decidedly un-Canadian approach to the situation.

The singer paired up with the coffee giant to put out a limited-edition line of Timbits called Timbiebs. If you order a 10-pack, you can snag a custom cardboard box and there's also merch available for purchase in the form of a toque, fanny pack, and tote with the Timbiebs logo.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Bieber Is Getting Courted By BeaverTails & They Even Slid Into His DMs

Move over Timbiebs, they want to make the "BieberTail" a reality.

@justinbieber | Instagram, @beavertails | Instagram

It seems that Justin Bieber is in demand after releasing Timbiebs because BeaverTails slid into his Instagram DMs to collaborate with him on a new treat and they're not giving up.

When Tim Hortons posted on Instagram about Timbiebs at the beginning of November, BeaverTails commented and said to the Canadian singer, "Check your DMs."

Keep Reading Show less