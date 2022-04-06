Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Got Real About His Mental Health & Is Offering Free Therapy For His Fans

"I’m humbled to be able to do it.”

Trending Staff Writer
Justin Bieber.

A new mental health initiative between Justin Bieber and BetterHelp has been announced and it's good news for fans and members of his touring crew.

On Tuesday, April 5, the Canadian singer shared some of his thoughts about therapy and a bit about his own experiences and struggles.

“The one thing I’ve learned over the years is that we all go through our ups and downs, and we all need help sometimes,” said Bieber, as per Billboard. “Being able to offer access to free therapy to my fans and tour family is a real blessing, and I’m humbled to be able to do it.”

According to the outlet, the crew who work on Bieber's Justice World Tour will have access to mental health care professionals through BetterHelp for 18 months, totally free.

As well, fans of the musician — or anyone, really — can sign up for a free month of therapy, which the mental health platform has dedicated $3,000,000 towards.

"Whether you're on the road or just going through it - your mental health matters," says BetterHelp.

If free therapy isn't something you need at the moment, they suggest sending the link to someone who might be struggling: "Justin is doing it for his crew, do it for yours too."

Bieber has been candid about his struggles with depression in the past and his wife Hailey Beiber said she saw a big change in her husband when he started taking the right antidepressant.

“A lot of people struggle with depression and people look at it like it’s a weakness,” Justin said back in 2020.

“Having help doesn’t mean you’re weak, it just means that you care about yourself and you care about those around you and that you want to be a healthy individual.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day to talk or consult additional resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

