Justin Bieber Called Himself A 'Hypocrite' & Had An Emotional Breakdown After Getting Married
"I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems."
Justin Bieber has been very candid about his struggles in the past, and he's now opening up about some of the issues he faced when he married Hailey Bieber back in 2018.
The Canadian musician chatted with Ebro Darden on Apple Music's The Ebro Show about the work that he's put in to be in a good place.
"It's a journey," Beiber said. "I remember when I first got married I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems. And it didn't."
The situation led him to realize some harsh truths about himself.
"It just kind of was a reflection of like, 'Man, you're a bit of a hypocrite,"' he said. "Like you want your wife to do something that you're not doing. "
He also got real about what trauma and life circumstances can do.
"It's hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, maybe you're not the person that you necessarily thought that you were," he continued.
Ultimately, he says his faith has been helpful in clarifying his life perspective.
“I’ve been very public about my faith journey and how my relationship with Jesus has helped me to just not be so hard on myself,” he shared.
“Just the idea that I’m forgiven and that he’s walking me through this journey, and day-by-day I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself.”
Bieber is always encouraging his fans to take care of themselves and recently announced that he was teaming up with BetterHelp to offer people one month of free therapy.
As well, the crew working on his Justice World Tour will have access to mental health care professionals through BetterHelp for 18 months, totally free.
