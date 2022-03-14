Justin Bieber Posted Some Throwback Pics & OMG He Looks Like Such A Baby (PHOTOS)
Baby, baby, baby, oh. 🎵
Justin Bieber just posted some throwback photos from his early career and it's so cute to be reminded of what he looked like back in the day!
The 28-year-old Canadian singer took to social media to celebrate the special day of his longtime friend and collaborator, Ryan Good.
"Happy birthday to my brother @ryangood24 love you with all my heart bro," Bieber captioned his Insta post
In the first pic with Good, young Biebs appears to be in his early teen years, rocking quite a bit of hair product in his 'do to get that stand-up effect that was popular amongst the kids at that time.
The third photo looks like it was straight out of the "Baby" era from 2010 and the last few pics appear to show Bieber throughout his later teen years and into his twenties, again with Good by his side.
Good recently gave a shoutout to the Canuck on his own Insta for his birthday as well.
"My best friend and brother for life. happy birthday @justinbieber. For life," he captioned his post.
It seems like Good has been a mentor for Bieber throughout his career, which he opened up about in a profile of the singer by GQ.
"He was disappointed with himself," Good said about Bieber's younger years in the music industry when he was struggling. "Most people would numb themselves to that. "
"And at a certain point, I think he got to the point where he was like, ‘No, I want to live my life and not be numb. And so I’m going to work on it. I’m going to be who I know I am.’"
Sounds like they've been through a lot together — how nice to have such a good friend!
