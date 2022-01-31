Justin Bieber Tried To Prank Charlie Puth & The Whole Thing Is So Uncomfortable (VIDEO)
It seems like Justin Bieber has a bit of a naughty streak and, unfortunately, Charlie Puth was recently on the receiving end of it.
The Canadian singer decided to play a prank on his friend and — just a warning — you might find the whole thing wildly awkward and cringe.
Biebs uploaded a video of the shenanigans to his Instagram on January 31, with the caption, "@charlieputh you know you had it coming."
In the video, someone is seen talking to Puth via video, before passing the phone over to the "Peaches" singer.
After exchanging greetings, Bieber dives into the heart of the prank.
"We never really got to talk about... just like, years ago when you said 'f*ck you' on stage to me," Bieber says as Puth laughs, sounding a little uncomfortable.
"I don't think it's very funny, to be honest," he continues.
"What, you're talking about that sh*t years ago?" Puth questions, which Bieber confirms.
Puth then tells him it was a joke, but Bieber digs in.
"I know, but it hurt my feelings," he says with a completely straight face, while someone in the background appears to be holding their laughter.
"Bro, I was being facetious. I was being completely sarcastic. I also can't tell if you're joking right now," Puth responds, before finally catching on.
"Well... I don't appreciate it," Bieber says, before he ultimately breaks too and starts laughing.
This kind of silliness from Bieber is in line with who Canadian's believe was on Santa's naughty list last year. While 14% of people think that Bieber should be on the nice list, 17% said he should be on the other list.
At this rate, he's going to end up on the naughty list again in 2022!
