These Canadian Celebs Made The Nice List But Justin Bieber Might Be Getting A Lump Of Coal

While 14% of people think that Bieber should be on the nice list, 17% said he should be on the other list.
He's not the only musician who Canadians think deserves a lump of coal in their stocking this year. Only 7% of people think Drake has been good this year, while 14% think he should be on the naughty list.
But some of the actors who have kept us entertained this year have earned a spot in Santa's good graces.
More Canadians think Dan Levy and Simu Liu also belong on the nice list than those who believe they belong on the naughty list, so hopefully they both get some nice presents this year.
When it comes to politics, our leaders didn't fare so well. According to the poll, 40% of people think Justin Trudeau belongs on the naughty list, with 29% of people feeling the same way about Doug Ford.
People were surveyed about who has been naughty or nice this year and Justin Trudeau might be getting a lump of coal!
According to a new poll by Ipsos released on December 23, the politicians, celebrities and national figures who Canadians think will end up on Santa's naughty and nice lists this year have been revealed.
Prime Minister Trudeau is the Canadian politician who the most people said should be on the naughty list at 40%. However, when international politicians are included, he's after Russian President Vladimir Putin who is at 44%.
While almost half of Canadians think Trudeau should get a lump of coal this year, 18% said he has been good enough to get on the nice list.
For the other national leaders, Jagmeet Singh is at 19% nice and 11% naughty while Erin O'Toole is at 7% nice and 22% naughty.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford rounds out the politicians who are at the top of the naughty list. In the poll, 29% of respondents said they think he'll get coal on Christmas this year because of his naughtiness.
When it comes to celebrities, Justin Bieber is the Canadian that most people said should get a spot on Santa's naughty list this year.
On the other end of the spectrum, healthcare workers are at the top of the nice list as 54% of Canadians said they've been good this year.
Rounding out the top five is Ryan Reynolds with 29%, Queen Elizabeth II with 25%, Dr. Theresa Tam with 23% and Greta Thunberg with 22%!
"If you know someone who's alone… (even if they seem like everything's great) maybe call them. Or if that's too intimate or weird or you don't know them well enough, text them?" he suggested. "I dunno. The unexpected surprise here is it'll feel good for you too."
He finished off his message with this unusual sign-off: "Mariah Carey and Happy New Year everyone."
The reference to the singer is likely due to the fact that Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You hit dominates the airwaves every year at this time.
The two mega celebs have posted about each other on their social media in the past.
Back in August, Carey posted a TikTok of herself lip-syncing to her classic hit "Fantasy" alongside Reynolds' version which he performed as promo for his flick Free Guy.
My favorite thing that\u2019s ever happened on August 25th.https://twitter.com/MariahCarey/status/1430539751719907329\u00a0\u2026
While much of 2021 felt like a pandemic-induced fever dream and a tiresome continuation of 2020, there were some pretty random stories to make headlines (and, honestly, we can't stop thinking about it.)
From near impossible crustacean discoveries at local grocery stores in Ontario, to miracles of life being brought on one of the province's priciest highways, here are nine moments in Ontario news that you might still be reeling over.
That time a baby was delivered on the 407
A couple from Whitby, Ontario, quite literally, brought life to Highway 407 this past May. Troy and Erika Campbell caught their roadside miracle all on camera too (and posted it all up on YouTube, to boot.)
The Campbells were on their way to the hospital on May 10 when Erika started to go into labour. With the help of a 911 operator and their midwife on the phone, Nova Marie Campbell was safely delivered on the 407.
A couple of hours later, OPP officers shared that the lost llama was reunited with its loved ones. Phew.
That time an Ontario driver was caught driving while playing a flute
Traffic officer was conducting distracted driver enforcement today and was expecting a cell phone from this driver. A little surprised to find the driver playing his flute with both hands and following along to an IPod while driving!Charged!!#FlutesAndDrivingDontMix ^mbpic.twitter.com/qQJntk6T1K
On October 20, Halton Regional Police Services shared that instead of one of their traffic officers pulling over a driver for being on their phone, they instead pulled over a Burlington driver for playing the flute with both hands while following along to a song on their iPod.
That time Ford shared an awkward story about a kid named Arthur
Doug Ford\u2019s new cabinet @fordnation @onpoli #ARTHURpic.twitter.com/sxF015fALC
During an announcement where the Ontario government said schools would stay closed for the rest of the academic year, Ford decided to take a moment to reflect on a letter Arthur sent about letting students go back to school.
"I took it upon myself to hop in my pickup, I drove over to the house and didn't tell him I was coming," Ford said in a June 2 press conference.
"I met Arthur, and I'll tell you, he is going to be the future premier."
Toronto has a renowned food scene and this past summer, the 6ix welcomed a fun new treat on a stick that is (almost literally) hard not to love. Member's Only Waffle House offered a variety of phallic-shaped waffles, and dipped in a variety of toppings, too.
The PG-rated waffle house is, for the time being, closed for business. But they plan to open a new location soon.
Ripley's Aquarium hit the proverbial jackpot this year when it came to incredibly rare lobsters. A bright orange lobster named Pinchy was spotted in a Durham region grocery store, and apparently, catching one of these lobsters is a one-and-30-million opportunity.
"He stood out," Niki Lundquist, whose spouse saw Pinchy in the tank, previously told Narcity. "And the other lobsters were picking on him."
Ripley's Aquarium struck gold again, as a few days later another equally-as-rare orange lobster was spotted, in yet another grocery store.
A spokesperson to Sobeys previously told Narcity that their Kincardine location discovered the unique lobster in one of their regular shipments from their certified Atlantic seafood suppliers back in September.
"After some research, the team learned that it is in fact a rare lobster and we've worked with Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto to transport the lobster to the aquarium to its new permanent home in Toronto," external communications specialist for Sobey, Paul Wyke told Narcity in an October email.
That time 14 wild boars roamed freely
The Ministry of Natural Resources is actively investigating the Eurasian Wild Boar sightings in North Pickering.\n\nIf you encounter a Eurasian Wild Boar, keep your distance and report the sighting to wildpigs@ontario.ca or 1.833.933.2355.\n\nVisit http://pickering.ca/wildlife\u00a0pic.twitter.com/bmS9rAl2uT
— City of Pickering (@City of Pickering)
1636988189
A sounder of wild boars went hog wild in Pickering in November, as 14 of them roamed freely around the Ontario city. While they may resemble one of your favourite Disney animals, these wild pigs can actually be a serious risk to the area since they can spread disease to other wildlife and livestock around them.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Natural Resources recently told Narcity that the wild boars were captured, euthanized, and sent out for necropsy and research purposes so they could learn more about the species in Ontario.
Drake just got some fresh ink, and it was done in honour of late fashion designer Virgil Abloh.
Los Angeles-based artist and founder of Ganga Tattoo, Joaquin Ganga, shared on his Instagram the micro-realistic tattoo he did for Drake. According to Complex, the piece was inspired by one of Abloh's most iconic fashion shows with Louis Vuitton in Paris back in 2018, where he launched a kite onto the menswear catwalk.
"A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake," the caption of the December 22 post said.
Abloh died November 28 from a rare and aggressive form of cancer known as cardiac angiosarcoma, which, according to an Instagram post on the designer's page, he battled for two years in private.
"He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture," the post said.
"Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, 'Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,' believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations."
Following the news of the beloved designer's death, Drake shared pictures of him with Abloh on his Instagram.
"My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you," Drake wrote in a post, "love you eternally brother. thank you for everything."