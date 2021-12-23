Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
Justin Bieber

These Canadian Celebs Made The Nice List But Justin Bieber Might Be Getting A Lump Of Coal

Someone's been naughty this year!

These Canadian Celebs Made The Nice List But Justin Bieber Might Be Getting A Lump Of Coal
@simuliu | Instagram, @justinbieber | Instagram

He's making a list, he's checking it twice! According to a new poll, Justin Bieber might be more on the naughty side than the nice.

On December 23, Ipsos released the findings of a poll conducted between December 10 and 15 where 1,001 Canadians were asked whether certain public figures should be on Santa's naughty or nice list, and it didn't fare well for some Canadian icons.

While 14% of people think that Bieber should be on the nice list, 17% said he should be on the other list.

He's not the only musician who Canadians think deserves a lump of coal in their stocking this year. Only 7% of people think Drake has been good this year, while 14% think he should be on the naughty list.

But some of the actors who have kept us entertained this year have earned a spot in Santa's good graces.

Three in ten Canadians think that Ryan Reynolds should receive a nice, full stocking, which checks out since he was also the recipient of a Governor General's Performing Arts Award in November. The Vancouver native ranked higher on the list than the Queen!

More Canadians think Dan Levy and Simu Liu also belong on the nice list than those who believe they belong on the naughty list, so hopefully they both get some nice presents this year.

When it comes to politics, our leaders didn't fare so well. According to the poll, 40% of people think Justin Trudeau belongs on the naughty list, with 29% of people feeling the same way about Doug Ford.

Better luck next year!

From Your Site Articles

Apparently Canadians Think Justin Trudeau Should Be On The Naughty List This Year

His naughty rating is higher than Doug Ford's!

Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube

People were surveyed about who has been naughty or nice this year and Justin Trudeau might be getting a lump of coal!

According to a new poll by Ipsos released on December 23, the politicians, celebrities and national figures who Canadians think will end up on Santa's naughty and nice lists this year have been revealed.

Keep Reading Show less

Ryan Reynolds Is Wishing Everyone A 'Mariah Carey' & A Happy New Year

If you know you know! 🎄

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @mariahcarey | Instagram

While it's the most magical time of the year for some, Ryan Reynolds is reminding us that it can also be a very tough time for others.

The Canadian actor took to his Instagram to share a little message that might just inspire you to pick up the phone and ring that person who's been on your mind.

Keep Reading Show less

9 WTF Moments That Happened In Ontario This Year That We Still Can't Stop Thinking About

A lot of mind-blowing moments happened on Ontario's highways.

@membersonlywh | Instagram, OPP_HSD | Twitter

While much of 2021 felt like a pandemic-induced fever dream and a tiresome continuation of 2020, there were some pretty random stories to make headlines (and, honestly, we can't stop thinking about it.)

From near impossible crustacean discoveries at local grocery stores in Ontario, to miracles of life being brought on one of the province's priciest highways, here are nine moments in Ontario news that you might still be reeling over.

Keep Reading Show less

Drake Just Got A New Tattoo & It's A Heartwarming Tribute To Virgil Abloh (PHOTO)

Abloh died in November from a rare form of cancer.

@virgilabloh | Instagram, @champagnepapi | Instagram

Drake just got some fresh ink, and it was done in honour of late fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Los Angeles-based artist and founder of Ganga Tattoo, Joaquin Ganga, shared on his Instagram the micro-realistic tattoo he did for Drake. According to Complex, the piece was inspired by one of Abloh's most iconic fashion shows with Louis Vuitton in Paris back in 2018, where he launched a kite onto the menswear catwalk.

Keep Reading Show less