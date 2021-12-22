Ryan Reynolds' Local Pizza Place Thinks He's Ben Affleck & It's All Very Confusing
To be fair, he's never corrected them!
Canadian icon Ryan Reynolds recently shared a story about how he keeps getting mistaken for Ben Affleck at a restaurant he regularly goes to, and quite frankly, the two men don't actually look alike, so it's all a little confusing.
On Monday, December 20, the Red Notice star appeared on the Dear Hank & John podcast, hosted by brothers Hank and John Green, where he explained the mix-up.
"Do people ever walk up to you, Ryan, and say something because they recognize you but they recognize you as the wrong person? Or do they always recognize you as you?" asked John.
"There's a pizza place in the East Village of New York that I've been going to for years that they believe I'm Ben Affleck and I've never corrected them," responded Reynolds.
You know how we have a thing with Ryans on Dear Hank and John? \n\nWhat if, for our first ever guest host with me and John we got the world\u2019s most famous Ryan\u2026lol, that would be hilarious. pic.twitter.com/ahxuNOdIBl— Hank Green (@Hank Green) 1640009945
"If you don’t do a good job of correcting people immediately, it becomes a situation where you can never correct them," added John.
"Yeah, I feel like it would not go over well if I revealed…" Reynolds said, trailing off. "They just think I'm Ben Affleck, you know, they'll ask how J.Lo is and I'm like, 'great, good,' I get the pizza and off I go."
Reynolds also mentioned that the restaurant doesn't even give him free pizza because they think he's Affleck. He just goes in and gets his slice "like everybody else."
This is not the only confusion that happens for the actor, with one of the podcast listeners asking this important question:
"I know the difference between Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling, but every time I try to picture one of them in my head, I just see their faces blurred together in a hybrid Ryan, possibly named Ryan Gosnolds. Is there a solution to this problem?"
Hank shared a very easy way to differentiate the two men.
"I have always remembered it this way: Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian and Ryan Gosling is a very small goose," joked Hank.
"Nailed it," replied Reynolds.
Never change, Ryan/Ben!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.