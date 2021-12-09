Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Says He Wants To 'Live Like A Normal Human' & Got Real About His Sabbatical

"I really enjoy being a present dad."

Ryan Reynolds Says He Wants To 'Live Like A Normal Human' & Got Real About His Sabbatical
LinkedIn

Canadian icon Ryan Reynolds has opened up about his sabbatical from movies, and honestly, he sounds like a wonderful parent.

On Monday, December 6, he sat down with LinkedIn where he recently shared his resume — and chatted about what he's up to next, starting out by explaining exactly why he's taking a break from acting.

"I’ve done a lot of it," he quipped, before diving into the heart of it. "The biggest thing for me [...] is that I don’t want to miss this time with my kids," he shared, adding that while they're at school it also gives him time to work on his other businesses.

"There’s something of a kind of carnival lifestyle in some of the work that we do," Reynolds said about life on set. "And I think that there’s a real benefit and energy into resetting things a little bit. You know, for me, I just want to live like a normal human."

"I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule," he continued, sharing that he and his wife Blake Lively would take turns on who would be shooting a film so the other could be with their three daughters.

"But always we were away, so the kids were away too. Now that they’re in school, they have to have a somewhat normal schedule," he said. "And I really enjoy being a present dad. I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up."

Reynolds shared the interview on his own LinkedIn page with the caption, "I did my best to look and sound professional."

The Vancouver-born actor's profile shows that he's had many jobs, like being a forklift driver at Safeway, as well as being "a part-time seasonal actor."

He got a little cheeky with his bio on the site too, writing "I've been acting for three decades now, which might be described as 'a proven track record' or 'delivering consistent results' on LinkedIn."

"My skills include writing, re-writing, tweeting, mixing cocktails, backend engineering for software platforms and watching lower-tier Welsh football matches. Proficiency ranges from excellent to absolutely awful."

Fair enough, Ryan!

From Your Site Articles

Ryan Reynolds Just Made A LinkedIn Profile & He's Had So Many Different Jobs

He was once a forklift driver!

@vancityreynolds | Instagram

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds apparently has a new LinkedIn page, and as well as listing his impressive Hollywood achievements, it also highlights some of his earlier jobs.

On Monday, a Twitter user posted a screenshot of the actor's online resume and asked whether it was true that Reynolds was a forklift driver at Safeway for five months between September 1996 and January 1997.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Times Ryan Reynolds Trolled Vancouver & It Was Basically Him Showing His Love For BC

Move over, Blake!

@vancityreynolds | Instagram

It's hard to remember sometimes that a huge star like Ryan Reynolds actually grew up in Vancouver and has probably been to a lot of the same places you frequent.

During the SmartLess podcast, he even starts reminiscing about his days working the graveyard shift at Safeway.

Keep Reading Show less

Ryan Reynolds Once Did A Nude Scene With Sandra Bullock & It Sounds Like Total Chaos (VIDEO)

Bullock just dished ALL the details. ALL OF THEM. 🙈

Sbukley | Dreamstime.com, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

Sandra Bullock recently dished on her memories of filming with Canadian icon Ryan Reynolds, and it sounds like their nude scene didn't go exactly as planned.

The actress appeared on the About Last Night podcast with host Adam Ray on November 29, where he asked Bullock to list some stand-out memories from specific movies. He started off with the 2009 rom-com The Proposal that she and Reynolds starred in, and a particular scene came to her mind almost immediately.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Top Industries To Get A Promotion In Were Just Revealed & Grab Your Resume ASAP

The best roles have been revealed, too! 💰

Chris Montgomery | Unsplash, Jan Baborák | Unsplash

If you're looking for a career in Canada where you can rise up in the ranks quickly, you might want to consider a change to one of these three jobs.

According to data from career networking site LinkedIn, over the past year, product managers in Canada have seen a promotion rate that's a whopping 120% higher than the national average, followed by marketers with a hefty promotion rate of 68%.

Keep Reading Show less