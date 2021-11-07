Ryan Reynolds Said The Back Of Dwayne Johnson's Head Looks Like A Penis & We Can't Unsee It

Trending Tags

The Jonathan Ross Show | YouTube

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Ryan Reynolds recently channelled his inner Deadpool character on a talk show where he had some choice words to say about Dwayne Johnson's head.

On Saturday, November 6, the two actors appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show along with co-star Gal Gadot to promote their upcoming flick Red Notice, and things took an unexpectedly phallic turn.

Ryan Reynolds Thinks Dwayne's Head Looks Like A Johnson! | The Jonathan Ross Show www.youtube.com

"I try to never say anything cruel to Dwayne that I know can't get away with," Reynolds said. "But I did say the back of his head did look not too dissimilar to a penis. That's a scary thing to say to someone like Dwayne."

"That's a very big head," chimed in Gadot.

"His head looks like a beautiful penis," Reynolds continued. "I'm just going to say it because that's what it looks like, a gorgeous penis."

The talk show host then asked Johnson to turn around so that the audience could catch a glimpse of the alleged resemblance.

"It's stunning," Johnson said about the Johnson on the back of his head.

"And hard as a rock," Reynolds cheekily chimed in.

