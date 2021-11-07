Ryan Reynolds Said The Back Of Dwayne Johnson's Head Looks Like A Penis & We Can't Unsee It
And it's apparently "hard as a rock." 😂🍆
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Ryan Reynolds recently channelled his inner Deadpool character on a talk show where he had some choice words to say about Dwayne Johnson's head.
On Saturday, November 6, the two actors appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show along with co-star Gal Gadot to promote their upcoming flick Red Notice, and things took an unexpectedly phallic turn.
Ryan Reynolds Thinks Dwayne's Head Looks Like A Johnson! | The Jonathan Ross Show www.youtube.com
"I try to never say anything cruel to Dwayne that I know can't get away with," Reynolds said. "But I did say the back of his head did look not too dissimilar to a penis. That's a scary thing to say to someone like Dwayne."
"That's a very big head," chimed in Gadot.
"His head looks like a beautiful penis," Reynolds continued. "I'm just going to say it because that's what it looks like, a gorgeous penis."
The talk show host then asked Johnson to turn around so that the audience could catch a glimpse of the alleged resemblance.
"It's stunning," Johnson said about the Johnson on the back of his head.
"And hard as a rock," Reynolds cheekily chimed in.