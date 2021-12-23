Ryan Reynolds Is Wishing Everyone A 'Mariah Carey' & A Happy New Year
If you know you know! 🎄
While it's the most magical time of the year for some, Ryan Reynolds is reminding us that it can also be a very tough time for others.
The Canadian actor took to his Instagram to share a little message that might just inspire you to pick up the phone and ring that person who's been on your mind.
"This time of year is pretty damn special," he wrote on his story. "But even if there wasn't a pandemic f*cking with us, there'd still be folks who have nobody to see and nowhere to go…"
"If you know someone who's alone… (even if they seem like everything's great) maybe call them. Or if that's too intimate or weird or you don't know them well enough, text them?" he suggested. "I dunno. The unexpected surprise here is it'll feel good for you too."
He finished off his message with this unusual sign-off: "Mariah Carey and Happy New Year everyone."
The reference to the singer is likely due to the fact that Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You hit dominates the airwaves every year at this time.
The two mega celebs have posted about each other on their social media in the past.
Back in August, Carey posted a TikTok of herself lip-syncing to her classic hit "Fantasy" alongside Reynolds' version which he performed as promo for his flick Free Guy.
Reynolds tweeted about the whole thing, saying that it was his "favourite thing that's ever happened on August 25th," which is a little jab at his wife Blake Lively who was born on that date.