Mariah Carey Is Coming To Toronto For A Christmas Concert & Here's How To Get Tickets
It's officially Mariah Carey season! 🎄
All I want for Christmas is ... Mariah Carey concert tickets.
The queen of Christmas music is coming to Toronto for one night and one night only this December 2022.
Carey announced her two-stop tour Merry Christmas To All! in an Instagram post on October 24.
"It's almost time NEW YORK + TORONTO!! Come celebrate Christmas with me this December! lil' excited lil' excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!!" said Carey.
Toronto and New York are the only dates Carey has announced so far, so the 6ix should consider itself lucky.
Carey will make her debut in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena on December 11, 2022, and head over to Madison Square Garden in New York on December 13, 2022.
Tickets for the two concerts will go on sale on October 28, at 10 a.m. and with limited dates, you may want to hustle to secure tickets if you want to hear All I Want For Christmas Is Youin person.
How to get tickets
The general public sale may be on October 28, but Ticketmaster is offering a few presales beforehand.
If you have an American Express card, you may be able to qualify for the Front Of The Line by American Express presale starting October 25 at 10 a.m.
Ticketmaster will also launch the Offical Platinum presale on October 25 at 10 a.m., and on October 27, the Live Nation Presale and the Live INSIDERS Presale will be available at 10 a.m.
So if you can manage to get tickets during a presale before the general public tickets, you may have a better chance at securing a spot.
Regardless of when you buy, Ticketmaster recommends you log on 10 minutes before the sale begins to enter your information and payment info.
