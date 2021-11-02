A Bar Banned Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' & Now She's Ready For War
How soon is too soon for Christmas music?
Look, we get it.
There is such a thing as too soon. When Walmart puts out the Christmas stuff before Halloween, that's 100% not cool.
But once the Halloween candy goes on sale, the pumpkins get smashed and the calendar turns over to November, it's officially almost Christmas time — and that means Mariah Carey.
The so-called Queen of Christmas actually smashed some pumpkins this week to kick off the holiday season, and you'll probably hear her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" classic about 50 times over the next two months.
But you won't hear it at one bar in Dallas until at least December, according to an unidentified bar's sign that has gone viral on Twitter.
"Mariah Carey's All I Want For Chrsitmas Is You will be skipped if played before Dec 1," the notice read in all caps, misspelling Christmas. "After Dec 1 the song is only allowed one time a night."
Entertainment critic Kyle Smith shared the photo from Dallas last week, and it enraged Carey's fans before drawing a response from the singer herself.
And what a response it was.
"Is this the war on Christmas I've heard about?" one person tweeted.
Carey retweeted that message along with an image of herself leading the fight on a battlefield — an image from a commercial she did six years ago.
You could argue that it's too soon to get into the Christmas music, but nothing is stopping the Mariah train. She's got something new coming on Apple TV, and it's probably going to involve that song.
The bar hasn't been identified, so we don't know if they're going to fire back at her.
We wish them luck because on December 1, there's just one thing we need — and that's Mariah singing underneath the Christmas tree.