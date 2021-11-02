Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News
christmas

A Bar Banned Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' & Now She's Ready For War

How soon is too soon for Christmas music?

A Bar Banned Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' & Now She's Ready For War
@mariahcarey | Instagram, Game of War: Fire Age | YouTube

Look, we get it.

There is such a thing as too soon. When Walmart puts out the Christmas stuff before Halloween, that's 100% not cool.

But once the Halloween candy goes on sale, the pumpkins get smashed and the calendar turns over to November, it's officially almost Christmas time — and that means Mariah Carey.

The so-called Queen of Christmas actually smashed some pumpkins this week to kick off the holiday season, and you'll probably hear her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" classic about 50 times over the next two months.

But you won't hear it at one bar in Dallas until at least December, according to an unidentified bar's sign that has gone viral on Twitter.

"Mariah Carey's All I Want For Chrsitmas Is You will be skipped if played before Dec 1," the notice read in all caps, misspelling Christmas. "After Dec 1 the song is only allowed one time a night."

Entertainment critic Kyle Smith shared the photo from Dallas last week, and it enraged Carey's fans before drawing a response from the singer herself.

And what a response it was.

"Is this the war on Christmas I've heard about?" one person tweeted.

Carey retweeted that message along with an image of herself leading the fight on a battlefield — an image from a commercial she did six years ago.

You could argue that it's too soon to get into the Christmas music, but nothing is stopping the Mariah train. She's got something new coming on Apple TV, and it's probably going to involve that song.

The bar hasn't been identified, so we don't know if they're going to fire back at her.

We wish them luck because on December 1, there's just one thing we need — and that's Mariah singing underneath the Christmas tree.

From Your Site Articles

Beauty Advent Calendars For The 2021 Holidays That'll Make You Shine Bright Like A Diamond

Some are so popular, they're running low on stock! 👀

Clarins, Sephora

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Although the holidays may seem a ways away, Canadians are getting their holiday shopping done early this year. Which, unsurprisingly, means a lot of advent calendars are already out of stock!

Keep Reading Show less

KFC Fried Chicken-Scented Firelogs Are Available At Canadian Tire & They're Deliciously Cheap

Deck the halls with 11 herbs and spices. 🍗

Canadian Tire

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article included outdated links and prices for the KFC firelog. The new version of this article contains updated information on where to purchase the product in 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Canadian Brands You Can Shop At For The 2021 Holidays

Who could ever be disappointed in a gift from one of these stores? 🎁

@maisonsimons | Instagram, @frankandoak | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As per the Retail Council of Canada's annual Holiday Shopping Survey, 2021 holiday shopping in Canada is expected to be particularly hectic this year.

Keep Reading Show less

If You Need Gift Ideas For The 2021 Holidays, The Amazon Canada Gift Guides Are Where It's At

Books! Electronics! Home decor! Toys! 🎁

@nespresso.ca | Instagram, @fuji_instax_northamerica | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The holidays are right around the corner, which means it's time to come up with awesome gift ideas and pick out cute stocking stuffers for friends and family.

Keep Reading Show less