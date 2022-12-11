Mariah Carey Sang A Duet With Her Daughter In Toronto & It Was Pure Holiday Magic (VIDEO)
Monroe's got her mom's vocals!
Mariah Carey graced Toronto this weekend with her Merry Christmas To All! concert and sang a heartwarming duet with her daughter Monroe Cannon.
The queen of Christmas performed at Scotiabank Arena on December 9 and blew fans away with her holiday spectacular, where she brought her 11-year-old daughter on stage.
The pair sang "Away in a Manger" while wearing matching white gowns and tiaras.
In a video posted to Twitter, the mother-daughter duo sang sweetly together as fans in the crowd cheered them on.
Fans on Twitter were awed by the young girl's big voice, with many calling her the next Mariah.
"Awwww we get another Mariah in this lifetime," one fan tweeted out.
"OMG, Monroe really inherited a little bit of her mother's iconic voice! Love!" another fan tweeted.
Fans raved over the concert on Twitter, praising the star's setlist of holiday songs and hit classics.
\u201cThe Queen @MariahCarey SLEIGHED tonight in Toronto! She sounded and looked A+MAZING and the set list was phenomenal! #JusticeForMissYouMost thank you Mariah for creating a lamb\u2019s dream concert!\u201d— Nico (@Nico) 1670650538
"The Queen @MariahCarey SLEIGHED tonight in Toronto! She sounded and looked A+MAZING and the set list was phenomenal! #JusticeForMissYouMost thank you Mariah for creating a lamb’s dream concert!," reads a fan tweet.
Fans were especially happy with Carey after she performed her emotional song, "Miss You Most."
\u201c.@MariahCarey finally performed \u201cMiss You Most\u201d for the first time ever last night in Toronto \n\n\u201d— MCI (@MCI) 1670655785
Although, some fans were sweating when Carey wasn't on time for her curtain call, according to several tweets.
\u201cNot Toronto twitter panicking Mariah was late. Did y\u2019all reallyyy think Mariah Carey was gonna be on time \ud83d\ude2d pay attention\u201d— N.A.S. (@N.A.S.) 1670649109
"Not Toronto twitter panicking Mariah was late. Did y’all reallyyy think Mariah Carey was gonna be on time pay attention," reads a tweet.
CTV News Reporter Rahim Ladhani tweeted that Carey was on 30 minutes late and didn't come on stage until 9:17 p.m.
\u201cMariah Carey is now 30min past her call time at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto\u2026 Merry Christmas!\u201d— Rahim Ladhani (@Rahim Ladhani) 1670637622
Carey has one more show in Toronto on December 11 at 8 p.m., and some tickets are still available on Ticketmaster if you're looking to get into the holiday spirit.