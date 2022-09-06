Nick Cannon Has So Many Children With Different Moms & Here's What We Know About Each Kid
From Powerful Queen to Zillion Heir!
Nick Cannon really loves making babies, and he's been doing it so often with so many different women that he now rivals Elon Musk for the sheer number of children he's fathered.
The TV personality has had four children since 2021, with more scheduled to arrive by the end of 2022. The exact number is still a bit of a mystery, but Abby De La Rosa — mother to a few of his kids — has dubbed them all "Gen C."
De La Rosa already has two children with Cannon and might be pregnant with her third, although they haven't confirmed that he's the father.
If he is, the child would become his 10th overall when it's born, and his sixth since 2021 (he has another one due this year).
Here's everything we know about the comedian's children so far.
We'd like to believe this is all of them, but he's surprised us before with new babies out of the blue.
Moroccan and Monroe Cannon
Cannon first became a father on April 30, 2011, when his then-wife, Mariah Carey, gave birth to the couple's fraternal twins, son Moroccan Cannon and daughter Monroe Cannon, reported PageSix.
The twins, who are now almost teenagers, are his only children with the legendary All I Want For Christmas singer.
During an exclusive interview with US Weekly, the comedian even called his son Moroccan a "genius."
"His reading level is like 4th-grade reading level, and he's just six years old," said Cannon, who also shared that his son managed to hack into his email account and change the settings.
"I know none of the passwords," added Cannon. "All of my emails say it's coming from Moroccan Monroe."
Cannon and Carey divorced in 2016 and have been co-parenting their children ever since.
Golden Cannon
After his split with Carey, Cannon began a relationship with on-again, off-again girlfriend Brittany Bell and had his next child with her.
His son with Bell, Golden "Sagon" Cannon, was born on February 21, 2017.
Cannon has also described Golden as a "genius" in the past.
Powerful Queen Cannon
A couple of years later, Cannon and Bell welcomed their second child together, Powerful Queen, who was born in December of 2020.
However, when her pregnancy was announced, Cannon and Bell were no longer together, and he was actually in a relationship with model Jessica White, reported US Weekly.
Zion and Zillion Cannon
Nearly a decade after his first twins arrived, Cannon welcomed a second set into the world with another mother.
Cannon had the twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa on June 14, 2021, and the couple named their two sons Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon.
This would make them his fifth and sixth children.
Zen Cannon
Not even 10 days after his twins were born, he welcomed his 7th child into the world with a different mother.
His son Zen Cannon was born to model Alyssa Scott on June 23, 2021.
However, Zen died five months later of brain cancer.
Cannon announced the passing of his son during an episode of his talk show, reported PageSix.
"I always noticed he had a cough, and so I wanted to check it out," Cannon explained during the show. "He always had this real interesting breathing, and then by the time he was two months old, I noticed he had a nice-sized head — I call it a Cannon head."
After what the couple thought would be a routine check, they discovered he had cancer. He died soon after.
Legendary Cannon
The death of his son Zen wasn't going to stop Cannon from having more children.
In January of 2022, he announced that he was expecting a child with model Bre Tiesi.
Their son, Legendary Love Cannon, was born on June 28, 2022.
Baby No. 9
Cannon announced in August 2022 that he was expecting his 9th child overall and third child with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.
The talk show host announced the pregnancy to the world on his Instagram with a video montage showing the BTS shots from his maternity shoot with Bell featuring their other two children together.
"Time Stopped, and This Happened…" said the caption of his Instagram quote.
Baby No. 10?
His other baby mama, Abby De La Rosa, was also pregnant in the summer of 2022. Although rumors swirled that this might be Cannon's child, neither one of them has confirmed it to date.
All this means that Cannon could welcome his ninth and 10th child into the world before the end of 2022 — assuming he has no more suprises in store!