Nick Cannon Just Welcomed Baby No. 8 & He Still Hasn't Caught Up To Elon Musk
They bonded over their huge families earlier this month!
Nick Cannon just moved a bit closer to Elon Musk in their unofficial race to populate the Earth as the actor welcomed Baby No. 8 into the world.
Model and new mom Bre Tiesi shared details of the baby's birth in a series of photos on Instagram Monday, and the pics show her going through a home birth with Cannon at her side.
"Daddy showed the f up for us," Tiesi wrote in the caption. "I couldn't of (sic) done it without you."
The baby's name is Legend, and he was apparently born on June 28, but the couple kept it quiet until nearly a month later.
Tiesi added on Instagram that it was an "all-natural unmedicated home birth" and that she felt empowered by the whole thing.
The new arrival adds to Cannon's already long list of children, and he's now just shy of being able to field a full baseball team of his offspring.
In addition to this new baby, Cannon has twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey, a son and daughter with model Brittany Bell and twin boys with DJ Abby De La Rosa.
He also had a son with model Alyssa Scott, but that child died in infancy.
Cannon recently bonded with Elon Musk on Twitter over their seemingly shared love of making babies after it was revealed that Musk had secret twins with one of his executives.
"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," Musk wrote at the time.
"Right there with you my Brother!" added Cannon.
\u201c@elonmusk Right there with you my Brother!\u270a\ud83c\udffe\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1657202681
For those counting at home, Musk currently has nine children with three different women, although he's had 10 that we know of in total. Like Cannon, Musk lost a baby in infancy.
But Cannon is not done yet.
Abby De La Rosa, who already has Cannon's twins, is pregnant again and he recently hinted that he's the father.
Cannon also suggested that October 2022 might be the next due date — and if he keeps up this streak of twins, he just might catch up to Musk before the year is out.
That is unless Musk has any more secret babies that we don't know about.