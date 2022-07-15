Elon Musk's Dad Errol Had A Secret Baby With His Stepdaughter & He Wants To Have More
"The only thing we are on the Earth for is to reproduce."
Errol Musk, Elon Musk's 76-year-old father, apparently shares his son's passion for procreating — and so does his stepdaughter.
The elder Musk confirmed this week that he now has two young children with Jana Bezuidenhout, a 35-year-old who also happens to be his stepdaughter.
And she's not just technically his stepdaughter; Errol was married to Bezuidenhout's mom for nearly two decades, and he helped raise her from the age of 4 alongside Elon, according to the Daily Mail.
"The only thing we are on the Earth for is to reproduce," he told the Sun tabloid this week.
"If I could have another child I would. I can't see any reason not to."
Errol previously acknowledged having a son with Bezuidenhout in 2018, but this week he told the Sun tabloid that he had a second child with her a short time later. That child, a daughter, is about 3 years old now.
"She wasn't planned. But I mean, we were living together," he told the tabloid. "She stayed here for about 18 months after (our son) Rushi was born."
He added that he and Bezuidenhout are no longer together and that their relationship wasn't "practical," especially now that she's 35 years old.
"She's getting on," the 76-year-old said.
Bezuidenhout hasn't addressed the Musk revelation to date. Her latest Facebook post is a meme that reads: "Share if your daughter is beautiful."
Errol also had two children with Bezuidenhout's mother, in addition to children Elon, Tosca and Kimbal, whom he had with Maye Musk.
\u201cHappy July 4th from \u2066@kimbal\u2069 \u2066@ToscaMusk\u2069 \u2066@elonmusk\u2069 and me! \nIt isn\u2019t easy to become US citizens. It took me 12 years of paperwork, although my dad was born in Minnesota.\nTosca became a USA citizen last year.\nAll 12 of my grandchildren are American.\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udf89\u201d— Maye Musk (@Maye Musk) 1625408676
Elon Musk has also been reproducing a lot in recent years, after it was revealed earlier this month that he had secret twins with a top exec at one of his companies. Those babies were born less than a year after his secret second child with Grimes.
Elon now has nine children with three different Canadian women that we know of: his ex-wife Justine Wilson, ex-girlfriend Grimes and Shivon Zillis, the mother of his twins.
"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," he tweeted earlier this month.
Researchers say the warlord Genghis Khan has about 16 million genetic descendants today — and if the Musk boys keep this up, perhaps they'll be saying the same thing about Elon and Errol in a few millennia.
However, Elon and Errol are not close, despite their shared interest in making babies.
"He was such a terrible human being," Elon told Rolling Stone during an emotional interview in 2017.
"You have no idea about how bad. Almost every crime you can possibly thing of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done."
Elon Musk has not commented on his new half-sister/step-niece.