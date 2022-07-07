Elon Musk's Kids All Have Canadian Moms & Here's What We Know About Them
Nine kids, three moms.
With the recent news that Elon Musk reportedly had two secret children in 2021, it's become clear that the billionaire might have a thing for Canadians.
According to court documents obtained by Business Insider, the SpaceX founder had twins with Shivon Zilis in November 2021.
The first names of the little ones haven't been revealed, but the court documents show that a petition to have Musk as their last name and Zilis as their middle name was approved by a judge.
Zilis' Twitter bio says that she was "made in Canada" and according to her LinkedIn page, she's the Director of Operations and Special Projects Neuralink. As well, she is a University of Toronto fellow and co-hosts a yearly conference at the school.
If that isn't impressive enough, her personal website also boasts that she's one of Forbes 30 Under 30 and LinkedIn's 35 Under 35.
Musk also shares two children with Juno-award-winning Canadian singer Grimes, who was born in Vancouver and whose given name is Claire Boucher.
They have a son named X Æ A-12, which she pronounces as “X A.I. Archangel” or X for short, who was born in May of 2020. In March of 2022, she revealed she and Musk also have a daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk who they call "Y" for short.
And the third mother of Musk's children, Justine Wilson, is a published author with whom he shares twins and triplets.
According to People, the pair met while they were students at Queens University in Ontario, which is the province where Wilson was born. They were married in 2000, before divorcing in 2008.
He appears to be a fan of his large brood, as per his recent tweet about personally helping to solve the world's underpopulation crisis.
"I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!" he wrote on July 7.
Musk himself has Canadian citizenship through his mother Maye Musk, who is an international model from Alberta.
Perhaps that explains his affinity for Canadians!
