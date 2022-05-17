Maye Musk Posed For Sports Illustrated In A Swimsuit & She's The Oldest To Do It (PHOTOS)
Elon Musk's mom is 74 years young!
Maye Musk, the mother of Elon Musk, posed for the 2022 Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition which makes her the oldest person to ever do it at the age of 74!
Sports Illustrated has revealed that the Regina-born model, dietitian and author is a cover model for the 2022 swimsuit issue along with Kim Kardashian, Ciara and Yumi Nu.
At 74 years old, Musk is the oldest woman to appear on the cover in the magazine's entire 58-year history.
She posted her cover on Instagram which shows her posing in front of a palm tree in a one-piece swimsuit on a beach in Belize.
"I am so excited to be on the cover of [Sports Illustrated Swimsuit] at the age of 74," Musk said in her caption. "It's about time!"
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared more photos of Musk's cover shoot on Instagram and went for the exact joke you would hope they did, captioning the post with "Elon's mom has got it going on."
This isn't the elder Musk's first foray into the world of modelling.
She has actually been involved in the industry since the late 1960s in Canada, the U.S. and South Africa – the country she grew up in.
She's also been working in fashion and beauty as an older woman, becoming a Covergirl spokesperson at age 69.
"I'm very excited that they've decided that even older women can wear swimsuits and look great," said Musk in an interview with the famous publication.
She also pointed out that she wants to give hope to young women and show that "you can wear a swimsuit and look great at any age."
Elon hasn't commented on his mom's recent feature in the world-famous magazine but he and his mom are no strangers to playful banter online.
Earlier in May, she tweeted that a joke Elon made about dying under mysterious circumstances was "not funny."
He quickly apologized to his momma and said, "I will do my best to stay alive."