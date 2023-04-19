Sports Illustrated's First Queer, Plus-Size Rookie Is Canadian & She's Getting All The Love
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit recently announced their 2023 rookie and she's a Canadian who's breaking boundaries.
On Wednesday, April 19, the publication announced that Lauren Chan, a model, clothing brand founder and former editor, had received the honour.
According to The Kit, the Ontario-born model is the "first-ever queer plus-size Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie" and, according to an essay Chan wrote for Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit, she takes diversity and inclusion very seriously.
"Atop the list of things I never thought I’d do, in escalating order: be in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, be gay and come out to the world in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit," Chan explained.
She said that she "earned" her queerness in her 30s by getting to know herself deeply and explained why she wanted to use the platform of SI Swimsuit to come out.
"I spent my career representing women who look like me—and I’m ready for a chapter in which I get to celebrate us for who we are on the inside, too," Chan shared.
She also noted that the platform had partnered with models in the past who move the culture forward, such as Ashley Graham, Leyna Bloom and Maye Muske.
"Here feels like the right place to celebrate my hard fought pride, relate to other folks in my position, and perhaps change some people’s view of the queer community."
\u201cSI Swimsuit rookie, Lauren Chan, is getting vulnerable about finding herself and starting anew.\n\nhttps://t.co/7msOrX3kia\u201d— Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@Sports Illustrated Swimsuit) 1681914646
Over on her Instagram, Chan received all the love from some major celebs.
"I’m just beside myself proud of you," wrote Hunter McGrady, who has also posed for SI Swimsuit. "I love you. You deserve this. You deserve all of the beautiful things in this world."
"I’m so proud of you!!!!!" said Tess Holiday.
"So happy for you," posted Iskra Lawrence.
Chan is joining the list of Canadians who have been a "first" for SI Swimsuit. In 2022, Albertan model Ashley Callingbull became the first Indigenous woman to take part in the issue.
She thanked everyone involved for "believing in me, helping me amplify my voice and also for making sure that I won’t be the last Indigenous woman to grace the pages of Sports Illustrated."
Fingers crossed for more beautifully diverse Canadians in next year's edition!
